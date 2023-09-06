VERMILLION — Vermillion beat Elk Point-Jefferson by 10 strokes, 169 to 179, in a nine-hole boys’ golf dual, Tuesday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen earned top honors, shooting a 38. Vemrillion’s Jack Johnson and EPJ’s Carter Langle each shot 39.
Vermillion also won JV honors, 182 to 248.
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 163, EPJ 173
INDIVIDUAL: Trey Hansen V 38, Jack Johnson V 39, Carter Langle EPJ 39, Ben Akin EPJ 42, Rylan Moran V 43, Karson Preister V 43, Cooper Girard V 44, Austin Hansen EPJ 44, Carter Hansen V 45, Gavin Frank EPJ 48, Jasper Trudeau EPJ 57, Aidan Clercx EPJ 70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.