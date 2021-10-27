The Yankton football team knew they would need to fight to the end of the season to earn a home playoff game, and a 20-13 win at Watertown gave the Bucks the No. 4 seed in the Class 11AA Playoff and a home date with Mitchell tonight.
“When you go back and look at the film, and you look at the numbers, it was a pretty complete game for us,” Muth said. “I think Waterotwn is a good team, they’ve got speed and a lot of size out there. I wasn’t torn up when they said we’re not going to be playing them in the first round, not that I’m excited to paly Mitchell either.”
The Bucks (5-4) won three of their last four games to finish above .500 on the season and earn a home playoff game. With Mitchell’s 21-20 overtime win over Huron last Thursday, the Kernels jumped Watertown for fifth and now make the trip to Yankton.
The Bucks and Kernels play at 7 p.m. at Crane Youngworth Field. Earlier this season the Bucks went to Mitchell for the Kernels’ homecoming game and defeated Mitchell 45-0 on a misty night. At practice this week, Muth said the Bucks are locked in.
“Definitely no real sense of people being comfortable, which was my concern,” Muth said. “You play a team and the score is 45-0, I will go to my grave saying that score doesn’t represent Mitchell, where they’re at. I don’t think their record represents where they’re at either. They’re a good football team and our kids understand that.”
The Kernels lost to Brandon Valley the following week, but went to Watertown and Huron to win their final two games and secure the fifth seed in the playoff. Muth said this Kernels team that has won the last two weeks is more of what he expected of them all season long.
“Look at what they’re doing right now, what they’re doing right now is who they’re built to be,” Muth said. “That was the Mitchell I thought it was going to be in August.”
And in order for the Bucks to slow down Mitchell and try and hold them off the scoreboard again, Muth said it all comes down to stopping senior running back Josh Grosdidier. Stopping the run comes with being physical, something Muth said he is never satisfied with, but feels his team is moving in the right direction for the playoffs.
“I’ll never be satisfied with how physical they are,” Muth said. “I do think that first game (against Mitchell) we played fairly physical, and Watertown, up to this point in our season, has been our most physical game. In that regard, I’m happy where we’re at, but I’m not satisfied.”
The Bucks fight for home field down the stretch also paid off as they are hosting a playoff game at Crane Youngworth, a big home field advantage Muth said.
“Anytime you play at home is better, you’re just more comfortable,” Muth said. “Crane Youngworth for us, is a big home field advantage. You don’t want to say well, we got to win this game so we have home field advantage, but I think there’s a motivation to play when you’re playing for home field, especially a place like Crane Youngworth.”
No. 5 Mitchell (3-6) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 40-9, including wins in the last two meetings.
LAST MEETING: Yankton beat the Kernels 45-0 on Oct. 1.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton finished the regular season with a 20-13 victory at Watertown. Mitchell needed overtime to score a 21-20 victory over Huron.
NEXT UP: The winner of this contest will either travel to top-seeded Tea Area (9-0) or host Sturgis (3-6) in the semifinals on Nov. 5.
