PALM CITY, Fla. — South Dakota wrapped up the second day of competition at the Advance Partners Intercollegiate tournament in Palm City, Florida, Monday afternoon. The Coyotes shot a 303 team total in the second round and sit in a tie for 15th place heading into the final round Tuesday morning. After round two, sophomore Logan Hamak moved inside the top-20 individually and will look for the first top-20 placement of his career.

Hamak posted the best score for South Dakota in round two with a one-over par 73. Hamak completed the back nine at three-over before having a clean front nine. On the front nine, he recorded a birdie on the par-five second hole and the par-four fifth hole and pars on the other seven holes. Hamak is in a tie for 19th place individually at three-over in two rounds.

