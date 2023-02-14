PALM CITY, Fla. — South Dakota wrapped up the second day of competition at the Advance Partners Intercollegiate tournament in Palm City, Florida, Monday afternoon. The Coyotes shot a 303 team total in the second round and sit in a tie for 15th place heading into the final round Tuesday morning. After round two, sophomore Logan Hamak moved inside the top-20 individually and will look for the first top-20 placement of his career.
Hamak posted the best score for South Dakota in round two with a one-over par 73. Hamak completed the back nine at three-over before having a clean front nine. On the front nine, he recorded a birdie on the par-five second hole and the par-four fifth hole and pars on the other seven holes. Hamak is in a tie for 19th place individually at three-over in two rounds.
Hunter Rebrovich had the second-best score for USD in Monday’s action with a two-over par 74. Rebrovich got himself out of trouble a few times with five birdies on the day including a stretch of three-in-a-row on the front nine. He sits in a tie for 62nd place individually with a nine-over total through 36 holes.
Max Schmidtke completed the second 18 holes of the event with a three-over par 75. His two birdies of the day came on the par-five second hole and the par-five 17th hole. Schmidtke is in a tie for 46th place after day two with a seven-over par two-day total.
Ben Hicks carded a four-over par 76 in day two of the Advance Partners Intercollegiate. He sank five birdies on the day with four of them coming on the back nine. Hicks is now in a tie for 32nd place after five-over through two rounds.
Nick LaMotte had a six-over par 78 on Monday. He had three birdies on the day with two of them coming on his final two holes of the round. LaMotte is in a tie for 91st place at 13-over par after two rounds.
Bryce Hammer shot a seven-over par 79 in the second round. He carded pars on 13 of the 18 holes on the day. Hammer is in a tie for 78th place with one round to go.
The final round will be a shotgun start from Hammock Creek Golf Club. The third round will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
