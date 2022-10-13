The Yankton Bucks are looking to right the ship this week after a tough 34-29 loss last Saturday against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders. The Bucks will get the chance to do that against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“You’ve got to get the ship back to port,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “Nobody cares how. Nobody cares what you had to go through. They just need the thing back home. That’s the way (the players’) mentality is. That applies to how they handle themselves after a tough game. They come out, work their tail off, and get better.”
Muth praised the maturity of his team in how they have attacked the practice field this week.
“It’s made these guys so much fun to work with because they’re always ready to go to work,” he said. “They always want to get better and fix things. That gives you optimism after a tough game.”
There are aspects of the team’s game that need fixing, particularly the run defense. Although the team as played Wing-T teams like Tea Area and Brookings, giving up 297.7 rush yards per game in the Bucks last three contests is something that the team needs to get fixed down the stretch this season.
Muth has liked the attitude from his players, as they know what areas they need to get better in.
“If (the players) weren’t coming to work with the mindset that we’ve got to get better, then it would be cause for concern,” Muth said. “There are things we’ve got to get fixed. We’re running into teams that are really good at running the football. As you get closer and closer in November, that becomes important because if you’re going to have success, you’re going to have to be able to run and stop the run. It’s something we’ve got to figure out and get fixed.”
Another aspect of the game Muth wants his team to clean up is turnovers. The team had three turnovers in last week’s loss to Roosevelt.
“The goal this week is making sure we stay on schedule a little bit more,” he said. “We (need to) have a little bit more manageable third down (situations) so we can hang on to the ball and not give away possessions.”
Getting into the right play offensively along with cleaning up the turnovers will be keys to victory for Yankton.
“(The Golden Eagles) are going to keep six in the box,” Muth said. “We’ve got to do some thinking offensively, making sure we’re in the right plan and taking advantage of getting the ball out on the perimeter when we have a chance.”
Yankton will get a big lift from having their starting running back, Gavin Swanson, back in the fold offensively.
“Gavin was the starter day one for a reason,” Muth said. “To have him back, his size and speed are two things that stick out. But a big thing is he’s a senior and he’s hungry. He realizes he’s only guaranteed three games left in his career. He’s going to go out and make the most of his opportunities.”
The contest has huge implications as far as the playoffs are concerned. Yankton earned only 33 seed points in their loss to Roosevelt. Along with Aberdeen Central’s 20-3 victory over Brookings last Friday, the Golden Eagles jumped the Bucks in the rankings.
Additionally, Aberdeen Central defeated Yankton 20-14 in last season’s contest, played in Aberdeen. Golden Eagles first-year head coach Justin Briese, who has been with the program for seven seasons, attributed last season’s victories to Aberdeen Central taking advantage of opportunities.
“Defensively we made a few stops here and there,” he said. “We didn’t completely shut down (Yankton’s) offense by any means, but we slowed them down enough to allow our offense to score a few points.”
Muth praised the size the Golden Eagles have on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“They’re big and strong up front,” he said. “The strength of their team is their offensive line and defensive line. The problems that pose for us is they don’t have to get their linebackers involved too much in stopping the run. They get their nose in there and get into their run fit when they need to, but they’re able to let the defensive line in front of them take care of business. They can just play.”
Even through the ebbs and flows of the season, Muth has full confidence in his team. He admits, however, that he and the team need to be focused on executing and not get too caught up in the emotions of it.
“While I know I’ve got to stay in and get a feel for the game a little bit better, I’m always going to bet on our guys,” Muth said. “If Rugby (Ryken) has the ball with 10 seconds left, my thought is that we’re going to score.
“I’m not going to stop betting on our guys because they’re going to bail us out 100% of the time.”
Aberdeen Cent. (4-3) at Yankton (4-3)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton holds a 33-6 edge in the series. Aberdeen Central has won the last two meetings.
LAST MEETING: Aberdeen Central claimed a 40-28 victory in the 2021 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton dropped a 34-29 decision at Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Aberdeen Central claimed a 20-3 victory over Brookings.
NEXT UP: Yankton finishes the regular season at home against Huron. Aberdeen Central hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln.
ON YANKTON.NET: Platt, Grotenhuis Looking To Help Bucks Win Down The Stretch
