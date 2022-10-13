The Yankton Bucks are looking to right the ship this week after a tough 34-29 loss last Saturday against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders. The Bucks will get the chance to do that against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

“You’ve got to get the ship back to port,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “Nobody cares how. Nobody cares what you had to go through. They just need the thing back home. That’s the way (the players’) mentality is. That applies to how they handle themselves after a tough game. They come out, work their tail off, and get better.”

