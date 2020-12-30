WISNER, Neb. — Ponca rolled past Wakefield 67-52 for the championship of the Shootout on the Elkhorn girls’ basketball tournament, Wednesday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers each scored 18 points to lead Ponca (10-0). Ehlers also had 10 rebounds. Tailynn Lawyer added 11 points in the victory.
For Wakefield (6-3), Aishah Valenzuela led the way with 18 points. Alex Arenas added 15 points.
Ponca travels to Crofton on Jan. 5. Wakefield hosts Siouxland (Iowa) Christian on Saturday.
PONCA (10-0) 12 22 10 23 — 67
WAKEFIELD (6-3) 12 13 7 20 — 52
Great Northeast Neb. Shootout
Cedar Catholic 40, LCC 23
WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 21-10 halftime lead on the way to a 40-23 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the consolation semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Brynn Wortmann scored a game-high 17 points to lead Cedar Catholic. Jordyn Steffen and Laney Kathol each scored 10 points in the victory.
Kinsey Hall led LCC with eight points.
Cedar Catholic will face Winnebago for fifth place, today (Thursday) at 3 p.m. LCC will take on Homer for seventh at 11 a.m.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (3-6) 6 4 7 6 — 23
CEDAR CATHOLIC (2-5) 10 11 7 12 — 40
Auburn 43, Wayne 25
WAYNE, Neb. — Auburn outscored Wayne 39-15 after the opening period to roll to a 43-25 victory over the Blue Devils in the semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Olivia Swanson scored 16 points for Auburn (7-0), which will face Pierce in the championship today (Thursday) at 3 p.m.
Rubie Klausen scored 10 points for Wayne. Brooklyn Kruse added eight points for the Blue Devils, who will face Pender in the third place game today at 11 a.m.
AUBURN (7-0) 4 12 14 13 — 43
WAYNE (4-6) 10 7 6 2 — 25
Pierce 57, Pender 31
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce built a 33-16 halftime lead on the way to a 57-31 rout of Pender in the semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Kenzie Moeller led Pierce with 15 points. Morgan Moeller scored 11 points and Gina Wragge added 10 points in the victory.
Avery Wegner led Pender with seven points.
Pierce will face Auburn in the championship, today (Thursday) at 3 p.m. Pender will take on Wayne in the third place game, today at 11 a.m.
PIERCE (6-2) 13 20 17 7 — 57
PENDER (7-3) 7 9 9 6 — 31
Winnebago 52, Homer 49
WAYNE, Neb. — Winnebago outscored Homer 32-23 in the second half to top the Knights 52-49 in the consolation semifinals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Keisha Snyder scored a game-high 26 points to lead Winnebago. Madeline Cleveland added 10 points in the victory.
Bradie Johnson scored 19 points to lead Homer. Emily Rasmussen netted 12 points and Hannah Elsea added 10 points for the Knights.
Winnebago will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the fifth place game, today (Thursday) at 3 p.m. Homer will take on Laurel-Concord-Coleridge for seventh at 11 a.m.
WINNEBAGO (4-5) 11 9 17 15 — 52
HOMER (2-6) 15 11 10 13 — 49
Verdigre Tourn.
Plainview 58, Niobrara-Verdigre 56
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Plainview outlasted Niobrara-Verdigre 58-56 for the championship of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Peace Akinnigbagbe led Plainview with a game-high 19 points. Heather Pendergast added nine points in the victory.
Chaney Konopasek scored 16 points to lead Niobrara-Verdigre. Senna Swalley netted 13 points and Josilyn Miller added 11 points for the Cougars.
Plainview hosts Summerland on Jan. 5. Niobrara-Verdigre travels to Neligh-Oakdale on Jan. 5.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (4-6) 13 15 14 14 — 56
PLAINVIEW (6-4) 16 10 19 13 — 58
O’Neill St. Mary’s 58, St. Edward 11
NIOBRARA, Neb. — O’Neill St. Mary’s built a 26-3 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 58-11 victory over St. Edward in the consolation game of the Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament, Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Alissa Brabec and Hope Williamson each scored 13 points for St. Mary’s. Lorissa Reiman added 10 points in the victory.
Emma Olson led St. Edward with six points.
ST. EDWARD (0-9) 3 6 0 2 — 11
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S (3-4) 26 14 14 4 — 58
Pentagon Classic
Viborg-Hurley 45, Deubrook Area 40
SIOUX FALLS — Viborg-Hurley outscored Deubrook Area 19-11 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Dolphins 45-40 in the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Wednesday.
Sydney Voss posted 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Viborg-Hurley. Coral Mason finished with 11 points and four assists. NeVaeh Ronke added 13 rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Baylee Holmland led Deubrook Area with 13 points.
Viborg-Hurley, 6-0, travels to Dakota Valley on Saturday. Deubrook Area plays in the Pheasant Classic on Jan. 9 in Redfield.
DEUBROOK AREA (3-2) 11 5 13 11 — 40
VIBORG-HURLEY (6-0) 9 6 10 19 — 45
Creighton Tourn.
Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Bloomfield outscored Wausa 33-15 in the second half to claim a 55-48 victory over the Vikings in the opening round of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer scored 17 points to lead Bloomfield. Brynn Bargman finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Madison Abbenhaus added nine points and five steals in the victory.
Brooke Kumm scored 13 points to lead Wausa. Blair Wakeley added 10 points.
Bloomfield will play for the championship today (Thursday). Wausa will play in the consolation game today.
BLOOMFIELD (5-2) 7 15 18 15 — 55
WAUSA (2-6) 13 9 6 20 — 48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.