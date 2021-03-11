LINCOLN, Neb. — The top seed in Class C2 will play for a state championship and Hartington Cedar Catholic will have to settle for a battle for third place.
Grand Island Central Catholic, the No. 1 seed, dominated the first half and cruised to a 64-40 victory over Cedar Catholic on Thursday night at the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Grand Island Central, which built a 37-15 halftime lead, got 13 points from Gil Jengner and 12 points from Dei Jengner.
Cedar Catholic (20-7) got 21 points from Tate Thoene, as well as nine points from Carson Arens and four points from Jaxson Bernecker.
GICC is making a return trip to the state championship game, while Cedar Catholic was looking for its first trip to the finals since 1993.
The Trojans will play in today’s (Friday) 2 p.m. third-place game.
