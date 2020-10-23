Wynot To Host Sub-District D2-5
Wynot players celebrate a point during the Blue Devils' Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball match against Hartington-Newcastle earlier this season. Wynot will serve as the top seed and host for the Sub-District D2-5 Volleyball Tournament, Monday and Tuesday. Ponca and Hartington Cedar Catholic also earned the top seed in their respective sub-districts.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ponca, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wynot will each be the top seed in their respective sub-district volleyball tournament, and will host that tournament Oct. 26-27.

Ponca (17-9), which won the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament earlier this week, will host Sub-District C2-5. In C2-5, fourth-seeded North Central (8-16) will face Creighton (6-18) at 5 p.m., followed by second-seeded Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-11) against Crofton (12-15) at 6:15 p.m. Ponca will face the North Central/Creighton winner at 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Catholic (15-12) will host Sub-District D1-4, which will begin with fourth-seeded Bloomfield (9-16) against Niobrara-Verdigre (4-12) at 4:30 p.m. Second-seeded Boyd County (12-8) will face Hartington-Newcastle (17-12) at 6 p.m. Cedar Catholic will face the Bloomfield/NV winner at 7:30 p.m.

Wynot (15-4) will host Sub-District D2-5, which begins with fourth-seeded Walthill (3-14) against Santee (3-9) at 5 p.m. Second-seeded Randolph (14-12) faces Winside (12-13) at 6:30 p.m. Wynot plays the Walthill/Santee winner at 8 p.m.

In the Sub-District D1-3 Tournament in Humphrey, fourth-seeded Osmond (7-15) will face Plainview (4-18) at 5 p.m., followed by second-seeded Wausa (13-9) against Tri County Northeast (11-15) at 6:15 p.m. Top seeded Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (13-14) will face the Osmond/Plainview winner at 7:30 p.m.

Sub-District winners and the top four wild card teams will advance to District Finals on Oct. 31. District finals winners will advance to state, Nov. 4-7 in Lincoln.

NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS

C2-5 at Ponca

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 North Central (8-16) vs. No. 5 Creighton (6-18), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-11) vs. No. 3 Crofton (12-15), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Ponca (17-9) vs. North Central/Creighton winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

D1-3 at Humphrey

Monday’s Matches

No. 5 Plainview (4-15) vs. No. 4 Osmond (7-15), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wausa (13-9) vs. No. 3 Tri County Northeast (11-15), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (13-14) vs. Osmond/Plainview winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-4 At Hartington

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Bloomfield (9-16) vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre (4-12), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Boyd County (12-8) vs. No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle (17-12), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (15-12) vs. Bloomfield/Niobrara-Verdigre winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D2-5 at Wynot

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Walthill (3-14) vs. No. 5 Santee (3-9), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Randolph (14-12) vs. No. 3 Winside (12-13), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Wynot (15-4) vs. Walthill/Santee winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

