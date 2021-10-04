Shaylor Platt scored three touchdowns and Lucas Kampshoff threw for two scores as Yankton downed Norfolk, Nebraska, 28-7 in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Platt rushed for 180 yards and two scores, and added a 14-yard touchdown catch. Kampshoff was 21-of-26 passing for 251 and two scores. Payton Peterson had 14 catches for 150 yards and a score. Carson Conway added two catches for 65 yards.
Defensively, Austin Pederson had seven tackles, including a sack, for Yankton. Acey Marts and Jackson Conway each had six stops. Keegan Holmstrom had two sacks, Luke Bernatow had a sack and Jace McCorkell recovered a fumble in the victory.
Yankton, 4-3, finishes the JV season at home against Watertown on Oct. 11.
