CONWAY, S.C. – South Dakota closed out its week-long road trip with a 59-66 loss at Coastal Carolina Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. The Coyotes drop to 3-4 on the season while the Chanticleers improve to 3-2 this season.

It was the third home win for CCU this season while USD is still in search of its first true road win. Three Coyotes recorded double-digit efforts led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 17 points. All of Perrott-Hunt’s points came in the second half as he went 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from the three-point line after the break. Mihai Carcoana contributed a career-high 13 points off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting while leading the team with seven rebounds. Paul Bruns, starting for the first time this year, picked up his sixth double-digit performance with 10 points on 4-of-11 from the field. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.