Mount Marty Lancers junior linebacker Nick Breon liked the feeling of winning a college football game.
“That was my first college win,” Breon said. “I was just shocked. (Josiah Gaetani) made a play and I was happy.”
The Lancers look to build on the momentum of a 28-23 season-opening win over Culver-Stockton College as they open Great Plains Athletic Conference play up against the Briar Cliff Chargers Saturday.
“I thought (playing Culver-Stockton) would be a great first test for us,” said Lancers head coach John Michaletti. “I hope to be proven right in a couple weeks reflecting on it.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., moved back from the original 1 p.m. start time due to weather concerns, at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Chargers, 0-1, sport a different look offensively compared to 2022.
“They’re more run-heavy and have a good running back (in Matthew Mason),” Michaletti said. “We’re going to have to focus more on stopping the run.”
Mason rushed for 141 yards on 26 carries (5.4 YPC) and a score in BCU’s 35-20 loss to Waldorf Aug. 26.
BCU will likely play two quarterbacks, starter Luke Davies and backup Johnny Bauser, in the contest. Lancers linebacker Josh Pickthorn described Davies as “more of a pocket passer” while Bauser is “quicker and more agile.”
Regardless of who is playing at quarterback for Briar Cliff, Michaletti wants the defense to stay true to its pass rush lanes.
“We want to make sure we’re staying in our lanes and complement each other,” he said. “If we do make an inside move, then we (need to) have somebody there to replace for us to keep (the quarterback) in the pocket and uncomfortable.”
Playing in new defensive coordinator Brian Grace’s two-high safety look, Michaletti liked the way the Lancers forced two key turnovers, with Gaetani’s game-winning interception as well as Gabe Baptista’s interception in the third quarter against CSC.
“We need to take a little pressure off the corners, stay two-high so we can stop giving up big plays and allow our pass rush to get after (the quarterback),” Michaletti said. “I know our sacks weren’t up there, but we did put some heat on that quarterback to make it uncomfortable at times.”
The Lancers established the run game against Culver-Stockton with 191 yards on the ground. Michaletti liked the offensive line’s approach to the game.
“Even if we had an O-Lineman out, the next guy was able to keep the same momentum going,” he said. “We would love to be able to run the clock at the end of games and run the ball. I was glad to see that (happen).”
Lancers quarterback Ken Gay II went 13-of-29 passing for 153 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the season-opening victory over CSC. Michaletti likes the quarterback’s mentality, as Gay fought through hits and mistakes in the win.
“I’m proud of his leadership and know he’s motivated to clean a lot of things up this week,” Michaletti said.
After going down 14-0 in the season opener, Pickthorn liked the way the team fought back. One phrase that Michaletti says that stuck with Pickthorn, especially in the season opening game, is, “Handle hard better.”
“That’s one that sticks with the guys,” Pickthorn said. “Something is going to happen. It’s about how you handle it. He’s telling us to, ‘show me, don’t tell me.’ There’s no sense in telling (people) what you can do or how you can do it. Just show them.”
The Lancers look to get to 2-0 Saturday night.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.