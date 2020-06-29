ABERDEEN — Jamie and Merrick Monaghan of Yankton placed third in the third flight of senior competition at the South Dakota Golf Association’s Husband-Wife Championship, which concluded on Sunday at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.
The Monaghans finished with a two-day score of 180. Larry and Marilyn Rhorer of Beresford, also competing in the flight, placed eighth with a 186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.