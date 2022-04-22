MORTON, Minn. – The South Dakota men’s golf team completed its duel against St. Thomas on Friday in preparation for the Summit League Championships. The Coyotes finished second of the two teams with a 632 36-hole score at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club. The Tommies shot the lowest round in round one before USD came back to shoot one stroke better than St. Thomas in round two. Junior Hunter Rebrovich led the Coyotes with a fifth-place finish.
Rebrovich recorded an 85 in round one before knocking off 13 strokes with a 72 in round two. His 72 in round two was the lowest score by any player on the day. Rebrovich sank two birdies in round one before knocking in five birdies in the second trip around the course. Four of those five birdies came on the front nine of round two. His 157 total score gave him the highest placement for the Coyotes on the day.
Finishing one stroke behind Rebrovich was junior Ryan Neff. Neff carded an 80 and 78 in his two rounds today. He scored five birdies in total today with four of those coming in the first round. Neff’s 158 two-round score placed him in sixth place individually.
Junior Max Schmidtke and sophomore Nick LaMotte tied for ninth place individually with 160 total scores. Schmidtke sank three birdies in total today with two of those coming in the second 18. LaMotte carded five birdies on the day with three of those coming in round two and ending the day with a birdie on the last hole of the duel.
Junior Ian Johnston scored rounds of 82 and 80 on the day. Johnston sank his two birdies on the back nine of round two including the par-five 18th hole. His 162 total earned him a 14th place finish individually.
Competing as an individual, freshman Logan Hamak recorded an 83 and 81 on Friday. Hamak carded on the par-five 6th hole in round one and the par-five 13th hole in round two. His 164 two-round score placed him in 16th place individually.
The Coyotes will turn their attention towards the Summit League Championships as the regular season comes to a close. The three-day event begins on Sunday, May 1, at Sand Creek Golf Course in Newton, Kansas.
