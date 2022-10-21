The Mount Marty Lancers put up a valiant effort, but the No. 5 Midland Warriors proved to be too much as Midland defeated Mount Marty 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference clash at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena Friday night.
Midland improves to 21-3 (11-2 GPAC) on the season, while Mount Marty falls to 6-17 (1-12 GPAC).
Despite the Lancers losing their 13th straight game, head coach Belen Albertos was proud of the way the team fought throughout the match considering it was the “Pink Out” match for cancer awareness.
“I told the players at the beginning of the game (that) the only thing that I’m asking you today is that you fight no matter what the score is, how things are going, or how many mistakes we are making,” Albertos said. “I can say as a proud coach that yes, they (kept fighting).”
Mount Marty got seven kills from Julia Weber and Jadie DeLange. Zoie Bertsch led the Lancers with 10 digs. Erika Langloss led the Lancers with 12 assists.
Midland was led by Taliyah Flores’ 12 kills for the Warriors, while Delanie Vallinch led the Warriors with 16 digs.
While a Midland block that registered 12 total blocks made itself known early, the Lancer block was also active throughout the game. Mount Marty ended the game with seven blocks.
“We told the players (in the film session) we need to get blocks as well,” Albertos said. “We are good blockers on the net. We can get (blocks) too. That made a difference on the second set, especially when we were getting them on the net. It was a little bit more even. The team was doing what we were asking them to do.”
The Warriors were the more consistent team through all three sets, but for the most part, the Lancers did a good job of staying in sets. Mount Marty stuck with the game plan throughout the game regardless of the score.
“The moment of the game was in the third set when we were losing 24-15,” Albertos said. “That rally didn’t stop (the players). They kept going for the ball. They knew (Midland) needed one point to win the game but that didn’t stop them. I’m proud of the team.”
Despite the Lancers not having a conference championship to play for at this stage of the season, Albertos wants to see her team compete as 2022 winds down for the Lancers.
“We found the love of the game again. When you’re losing, it is hard to keep going. Tonight, they found (the love for the game) back.
“I want them to finish the season that way. We gave everything that we have (tonight). I want to win. I’m a really competitive person too. (I want to players to) go in and play their game and fight for everything. That’s how we can (win).”
The schedule does not get easier for the Lancers, as their next two games are road matchups at No. 6 Concordia and No. 13 College of Saint Mary. Albertos is looking for her team to stay motivated and show the love for the game it showed against Midland.
“Playing those teams are making us better as a team,” she said. Because we play in the GPAC, our performance is getting better and better every day. (The players) need to take (each game) as an opportunity. It’s hard when you’re losing, but we talk a lot about that like ‘Okay, we’re losing, but we’re competing on that level (of other teams). If we keep competing at that level, then we’re going to get wins at some point.”
