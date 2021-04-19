Poor weather conditions in the region have resulted in a number of schedule changes involving area programs.
— The club high school baseball doubleheader featuring Sioux Falls Lincoln at Yankton, scheduled for today (Monday), will be played as a single game Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.
The JV doubleheader between the teams, scheduled for Tuesday in Yankton, will be played as two 5-inning games in Sioux Falls. Start time is 5 p.m.
— The USD Twilight track and field meet has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 21, due to projected inclement weather Tuesday.
Field events will begin at 3 p.m. with running events to start at 5 p.m. at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field.
— The Dakota Valley at Bon Homme baseball game, scheduled for today in Tyndall, has been postponed to Sunday, May 2. Start time is 4 p.m.
— The Summerland boys’ golf quadrangular, scheduled for today, has been postponed to Wednesday. The meet, which includes Creighton and Niobrara-Verdigre, begins at 4 p.m.
— The Ponca boys’ golf Invitational, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pierce boys’ golf dual, scheduled for today, was postponed.
— The Wildcat Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for today, was cancelled.
— The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational track meet, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Monday, May 3. Start time is 10 a.m.
— The Bon Homme track and field Invitational, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled.
— The Parker Invitational golf tournament, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled.
— The Jaguar Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled.
— The Tea Area Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled.
— The final game of the Mount Marty at Jamestown baseball series, Sunday in Jamestown, North Dakota, was cancelled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
