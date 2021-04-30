SIOUX FALLS — Yankton posted a number of top finishes, and the Vermillion girls won a pair of events at the O’Gorman Invitational track and field meet, held Friday morning in Sioux Falls.
The Yankton boys had four runner-up finishes on the day.
Bodie Rutledge earned a pair of top-four finishes, placing second in the discus (139-4) and fourth in the shot put (47-7). Austin Gobel was second in the long jump (20-6 1/2). Cody Oswald was second in the Class AA 110-meter hurdles (15.73). The Bucks’ foursome of Jacob Kirchner, Carson Conway, Nate Schoenfelder and Will Pavlish finished second in the 3200 relay (8:31.83).
Also individually for Yankton, Dylan Payer was fifth in the 1600 (4:49.74), Gavin Haselhorst was seventh in the long jump (19-3 1/2) and Cooper Grotenhuis was eighth in the triple jump (39-0 1/2).
The Bucks also earned a pair of fourth place relay finishes in Class AA, in the 800 (1:34.09) and medley (4:02.14). Braylen Bietz, Rugby Ryken, Michael Mors and Gobel ran the 800 relay. Gavin Fortner, Jaden Supurgeci, Mors and Carson Conway ran the medley.
Avon’s Eli Watchorn was second in the Class A 110 hurdles (18.95). The Pirates’ foursome of Noah Watchorn, Trace Pelton, Jaden Stahl and Lincoln Thury were fourth in the Class A 1600 relay (4:09.99).
Vermillion’s Jacob Chasing Hawk was seventh in the 1600 (4:52.04). The Tanagers’ foursome of Brady Seiner, Varun Kadarkaraisamy, Hayden Schroeder and Johnny Fleming were fifth in the Class A 1600 relay (4:14.12).
On the girls’ side, Vermillion’s Jaymes Drake and Jenaya Cleveland each earned Class A victories. Drake won the 200-meter dash (27.12) and was second in the 100 (13.09). Cleveland won the 400 (1:04.50).
Also for Vermillion, Ellie Schroeder was third in the Class A 200 (28.65), Grace Chaussee was third in the Class A 400 (1:05.37) and Mya Halvorson was fifth in the Class A 800 (2:49.97).
The Tanagers were sixth in the 3200 relay (10:57.02) and fourth in the Class A 1600 relay. Lydia Anderson, Halvorson, Callie Radigan and Taeli Barta ran the 3200 relay. Halvorson, Rylee Nordyke, Clare Dahlhoff and Amber Schulz ran the 1600 relay for Vermillion.
Yankton’s Tierney Faulk earned two top-five finishes in the jumps, placing third in the triple jump (34-3) and fifth in the long jump (15-11). Sophia Petheram was sixth in the 3200 (12:53.94).
Avon’s Courtney Sees was sixth in the long jump (15-9 1/2), and ran on the Pirates’ fourth place 800 relay (1:55.60) and fifth place 400 relay (54.28). Tiffany Pelton and Alexa Sees also ran on both relays. Katie Gretschmann completed the 800 relay, while Makayla Kopp completed the 400 relay squad.
