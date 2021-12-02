AVON — The Avon girls’ basketball program will host a youth girls’ basketball jamboree on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Avon.
The event is open to girls’ teams in grades three and four, with the different grades playing in different gyms. No scores will be kept.
There is a cost to participate, with teams guaranteed three games. Concessions will be available during the event.
Contact Brad Poppe at brad.poppe@k12.sd.usd for more information or to register a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.