Ciara Duffy can’t help but feel two drastically different emotions.
Yes, her season — and as a result, her college career — was suddenly cut short, but at least she was able to go out on a high note alongside her teammates and with family in the stands.
In fact, Duffy, a senior on the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team, refers to the two extremes as “sad but a little poetic.”
A week and a half ago, she and the Coyotes captured the Summit League tournament championship and were set to embark on the NCAA Tournament. News came, however, that the NCAA Tournament was being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duffy, though, chooses to look at the positives, she said during a phone interview last week from her native Rapid City.
“The fact that we got to end on the high of winning the championship and I got to have my entire family there — all of those people who have been part of the journey — was an incredible way to end the tournament,” she said.
That’s where the season ended for the Coyotes (30-2), though.
Nationally ranked for much of the second half of the season, USD didn’t lose a game during Summit League regular season (for the second time in three years) and then beat rival South Dakota State in the tournament final.
It was set to likely earn a 5 or a 6 seed for the NCAA Tournament and potentially make a historic run, but that all changed for Duffy and the Coyotes when that event was canceled.
Ultimately, however, that’s not going to be story of this team, she said.
“The beauty of this team was truly about the journey,” Duffy added. “The season was special for a lot of reasons, but we got to do it with the people we love like family.”
Nothing will ever change that, she added.
“The coaches and girls have become my family, and I love every step of the journey,” Duffy said.
On the one hand, yes the Coyotes had goals of winning the Summit League tournament and returning to the ‘big dance,’ but there’s also a silver lining, according to Duffy: It’s the journey that matters, not solely the final stage.
“But if you’re not investing yourself in every step of the journey and enjoying every little thing, you aren’t seeing the bigger picture,” she said.
Part of that bigger picture is that Duffy will go down as one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in USD history.
The 6-foot guard was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and the Summit League Player of the Year, and last Thursday received honorable mention All-America status from the Associated Press.
Duffy is the first USD player to earn any All-American recognition in the Division I era and the first Summit League player to do so since 2015.
“I was definitely really surprised. It was not even on my radar,” she said.
As a senior this season, Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game, and also made 43 percent of her three-point attempts. She finished her career as the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career.
Any honor such as the All-American recognition, however, goes to her teammates, according to Duffy.
“I keep saying this over and over, but it really is a reflection of this whole team,” she said. “It’s cool to be able to receive that, but I wouldn’t have gotten it if our team hadn’t done what we did.”
Those thoughts echoed what her coach said, as well.
“This is simply a remarkable honor for an incredibly special young lady,” head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a statement.
“We are all absolutely thrilled for Ciara, for her teammates, for our program, for the University of South Dakota and for the Summit League.”
The next question for Duffy revolves around what’s next for her.
The three-time Academic All-American graduated in three years with a Bachelor’s degree in political science and history, and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in secondary education.
“I haven’t quite decided yet what I want to do now,” Duffy said. “I’m not sure if I want to finish school or start working right away.”
Duffy also continues preparation for her wedding this summer, and her fiancé teaches in Omaha, Nebraska, which is where she said she looking at jobs.
Might there be more basketball in her future?
“That has definitely been discussed,” Duffy said, with a chuckle, “but I think I’ll be ready to start the next chapter in my life.”
