DAVID CITY, Neb. — Easton Becker rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lift Hartington Cedar Catholic past David City 21-13 in prep football action on Thursday.
Tate Thoene rushed for 89 yards and passed for 41 yards for Cedar Catholic.
Dylan Vodicka passed for 97 yards and a score, and rushed for a touchdown for David City. Caden Kenker rushed for a team-best 86 yards. Jordan Kracl had three catches for 70 yards and a score in the effort.
Kerby Hochstein had a hand in 14 tackles and Becker recorded 2 1/2 sacks for the Cedar Catholic defense. Noah Arens picked off a pass in the victory.
James Scamilla led the David City defense with 10 tackles.
Cedar Catholic, 4-0, heads to Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur on Sept. 25. David City, 2-2, travels to Archbishop Bergan.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (4-0) 7 7 0 7 — 21
DAVID CITY (2-2) 7 6 0 0 — 13
