EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a three-part series about the Bob Winter Basketball Camps, which attracted thousands of youth players to Yankton for nearly three decades
Don’t worry, he says, nothing has been thrown away.
In short order, you see what Bob Winter means.
He’s kept everything.
Flyers. Schedules. Newspaper clippings. Photos. It’s all in manila folders that he pulls out of a bag and spreads around a table in his beach house, adjacent to the Winter home along the Missouri River.
“I have everything you’d ever need,” Winter says, with his trademark grin.
He’s right.
It’s all here.
Evidence of youth basketball camps he helped organize. Camps that eventually bore the name of the former Yankton High School basketball coach, whose Hall of Fame career included 470 victories and nine state championships.
They were camps that, for nearly three decades, attracted thousands of youth players from all over the region.
If you were a basketball player at any time between the mid 1960s and mid 1990s, there’s a strong likelihood that your parents signed you up for a Bob Winter Camp. There’s a good chance you stayed in a dorm room somewhere in Yankton and learned the fundamentals from one of many coaches who led the camps.
“In their day, Bob Winter camp was THE show,” said Doug Pesicka, who helped at camps while a student at Mount Marty College and later for years while a coach at Yankton High School.
“If you were a basketball player, you were going to come here,” Pesicka added. “That’s just the way it was.”
What began as day camps that would attract between 25-30 area players eventually blossomed into a five-day event that would attract as many 200 players for each week — in the heyday of the camps, there were five different weeks: Boys, girls, ‘all-star’ (combined), followed by boys and girls.
If the trend at the time was heading toward a team camp where participants would attend a camp and mostly play games, Winter was determined to emphasize fundamentals as part of his events.
“It was an innovative thing back then,” said Krier, a 1976 YHS graduate who went on to play basketball at Augustana. He was a long-time fixture at the Winter camps.
“Bob started this up and it grew and grew and grew.”
More than even he anticipated.
“I had no idea it’d become so big,” Winter says, as he looks through his files. “I had no idea of any of that stuff.”
— — —
If the Yankton High School boys’ basketball program — and later girls, when that sport joined the fray — was to become a regular contender, the youth of the community were going to have to play a role.
That’s the way Don Baker (then the head boys’ coach) and Winter (a newcomer to the district in 1963) saw it.
The duo began driving around town to encourage people to put up a basket, whether or on a pole or on their garage; wherever possible.
“It was a major deal to get kids to shoot,” Winter said.
When Baker eventually left Yankton and Winter inherited the reins of the basketball program in 1965, Winter wanted to continue Baker’s momentum. He joined forces with John Eidsness (Yankton College coach) and John Ehret (another YHS coach) to form a day camp called the ‘Greyhound Basketball Camps,’ which were held at Nash Gymnasium.
“It was a start,” Winter said.
Eventually, when Ehret left coaching and Eidsness left for another job, Winter changed the name of the camps to the ‘Bob Winter Camps.’ He would hire local coaches and other people he knew, and the camps continued to grow — it held one of the first girls’ basketball camps in the region.
In time, the number of campers kept growing.
There was a need to expand.
Winter eventually purchased more baskets which enabled the action at Nash Gymnasium (and even outside on the tennis courts) to be played across the width of the court — “I’ve bought more baskets than you’d ever believe,” he joked.
As the camp continued to grow, Winter rented the gym at Beadle Elementary School and at City Hall, which required the use of buses to transport the participants around town.
When Yankton College closed in 1984, Winter and the other camp organizers were able to work out an arrangement with Mount Marty to use its residence halls for the camp. The action eventually moved to the athletic facility (now named Laddie E. Cimpl Arena) at Mount Marty.
There was more to the camps than the action on the court, as well.
Those involved eventually incorporated a coaches clinic for the coaches — as many as 30-40 — in attendance.
Colin Kapitan, who was a well-known official from Yankton, also helped organize an officials clinic, which featured as many as 30 referees each week to officiate games.
“I never imagined it’d all happen how it did,” Winter said.
— — —
The main purpose of the camps was made clear.
It was printed in the flyers. It was pounded home every day. It was obvious in the demonstrations and drills.
Fundamentals.
“What made them special was that there was a real emphasis on individual skill development,” Pesicka said. “That’s what Bob pushed. The game was broken down into little pieces.
“It really made kids better.”
Yes, the campers played games, but there was plenty more instruction than simply suiting up and playing a game.
At one point, camp organizers set up a video camera on the balcony in Nash Gymnasium, directly above a shooting station. That way, the players could watch their form and could receive some immediate feedback from coaches.
“I think it’s one of the best things we did at the camp,” Winter said. “It’s one thing to be told how to do something, but when you can actually see it, it makes a big difference.”
That was only one of the many pieces to the daily schedule at the camps, too.
A typical day looked like this:
* 9 a.m.: Morning meeting with the players
* 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Individual stations
* Lunch
* 1 p.m.: Some kind of demonstration or guest speaker
* 1:30-5:30 p.m.: Practice sessions and games
* Dinner
* 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Games
“It was really long days of basketball for the kids, but really long days for all of us,” Winter said.
— — —
Ginger Larsen didn’t know any better.
She laughs at the thought now, but four decades ago, she didn’t realize what Winter’s question really meant.
When she arrived in Yankton to begin what would be a lengthy teaching and coaching career, she was asked by Winter if she would help at his basketball camps. You could stay in the dorms, Larsen was told.
“I never figured out that was his way of having a dorm supervisor,” Larsen joked.
That’s eventually one of the hats Larsen would wear for years in her role with the camps. Each Sunday night preceding the upcoming camp, Larsen and Winter’s wife, Carol, would check in all the campers in the dorms — first at Yankton College and later at Mount Marty College.
That task, though, presented some rather humorous moments for Larsen.
For example?
“I was pretty unfamiliar with the dorms at (Yankton College), so sometimes I’d assign them a room and they’d come back and say, ‘Um, that’s actually a closet.’
And then there the bats.
“Kids would always come to my room because they knew I’d grown up on a farm and assumed I knew what to do,” Larsen said.
“I was just as scared as they were,” she added, with a chuckle.
— — —
Basketball was only part of the story.
Yes, that was the reason hundreds of players came to Yankton each week during the summer, but there was also an entertainment factor — it was, as Pesicka jokingly admits now, quite a sight to watch how Winter found new ways to keep the mood light.
“They were a three-ring circus,” Pesicka joked.
It was organized chaos.
As evidenced by everything in Winter’s files, he — along the help of his wife — had every part of his camps meticulously planned. Just as much as he itemized each ‘2 on 2’ or ‘screen & roll’ stations, Winter made sure there were watermelon feeds, ice cream feeds and a hamburger night.
From things like posters and small prizes (in what Larsen called Winter’s ‘magic room’) and music and funny hats and even a frog in a box (for a coach whose team name was the Frogs), Winter found ways to have fun.
“In addition to being a tremendous coach and teacher of the game, Bob at the same time made it so much fun for the kids,” Bormann said.
Not to mention, inspirational.
A common theme over the years during the camps was a visit from a motivational speaker, who would address the campers after lunch.
For example, one year, Winter was able to bring in famous Harlem Globetrotter player Meadowlark Lemon (whose oldest son, Meadow, played football at Yankton College).
As Winter remembers, Lemon’s message was essentially about hard work; that kids in places like Harlem or Chicago were playing more basketball than the kids at the camp in Yankton.
That kind of appearance was proof, even Winter acknowledges now, that the camps had quickly become quite popular.
“It all got bigger and bigger without us knowing it was happening,” he said, as he flips through photos in his files.
