CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton used a six-run eighth inning to pull away in a 10-3 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Latham Maibaum and Austin Hegge each had two hits for Crofton. Alec Martin doubled. James Kaiser and Colton Schieffer each had a hit in the victory.
Mace Merkwan had two hits and Beau Rothschadl doubled for Tabor. Joey Slama, Lane Sawatzke and Cole Uecker each had a hit in the effort.
Tyler Priest pitched six innings of shutout relief, striking out 10, for the win. Christian Uecker took the loss, striking out nine in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Crofton travels to Irene and Tabor hosts Freeman on Thursday in the next league action for their squads.
Tappers 12, Menno 5
MENNO — The Yankton Tappers scored in each of the first four innings and cruised to a 12-5 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Tyler Linch went 3-for-4 with a double, and Caid Koletzky had a home run, a double and three RBI for Yankton. Mason Townsend doubled and singled. Austin Wise also had two hits. Colin Muth and Danny Rockwell each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Miller had three hits, and Macon Oplinger and Mitch Vandenberg each had two hits for Menno. Dylan Lehr, Caleb Preszler and Doug Hall each had a hit.
Wise pitched six innings, striking out seven, for the win.
Yankton travels to Wynot and Menno hosts Crofton on Sunday, May 30, for each team’s next league action.
Lakers 16, Irene 6
Owen Feser went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Yankton Lakers past Irene 16-6 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Rex Ryken also had three hits for the Lakers. Nick Bartels and Andy Reyes each had two hits. Collin Zahrbock, Mitch Gullikson, Garrett Peikert and Jett Olszewski each had a hit in the victory.
Dustin Livingston and Adam Gale each had a hit for Irene, which took advantage of 10 walks.
Kieren Luellman struck out six batters in four innings of work for the win. Jaden Bloemendall took the loss.
The Lakers host Tabor on Sunday, May 30. Irene hosts Crofton on Thursday.
Platte 6, Winner-Colome 4
PLATTE — The Platte Killer Tomatoes rallied from a 3-1 deficit to claim a 6-4 victory over Winner-Colome in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Ryan Allen doubled and singled, and Grant Long had two hits and two RBI for Platte. Richard Sternberg also doubled. Michael Buitenbos, Hunter Hewitt, Hayden Kuiper, Matthew Randall and Derek Soukup each had a hit in the victory.
J.J. Farner doubled and singled, and Chandler Bakely had two hits for Winner-Colome. Austin Calhoon doubled. Derek Graeser, Zach Harter and Lakin Neugebauer each had a hit for the Pheasants.
Miles Hubers pitched four innings of shutout relief for the win. Long struck out five in two innings of relief for the save. Patrick Starr took the loss.
Platte travels to Parkston on Thursday.
Alexandria 8, Parkston 2
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Angels got their offense going late, scoring seven runs in their final two innings of an 8-2 victory over Parkston in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Peyton Smith, Cole Wenande and Tyson Gau each had two hits for Alexandria. Adam Durfee added a double in the victory.
Zach Uttecht tripled for Parkston. Jeff Harris and Pat Harris each had a hit.
Ethan Davis went the distance in the win, striking out 12. Jake Weber took the loss, striking out nine in 7 2/3 innings of work.
Alexandria hosts the Sioux Falls Squirrels on Thursday. Parkston hosts Platte on Thursday.
