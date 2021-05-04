BERESFORD — The Elk Point-Jefferson boys and Canton girls earned top honors in the Beresford Lions Invitational, Tuesday in Beresford.
The EPJ boys had two athletes combine for three wins as the Huskies edged Beresford 116 to 110. Brandon Valley (107) was third, followed by Tea Area (82).
Tyler Goehring won three events for EPJ: 200 (23.34), 300 hurdles (41.05) and triple jump (42-5 3/4). Drake Peed swept the throws, recording a toss of 149-4 in the discus and 56-1 in the shot put.
Vermillion scored four victories, with Riley Ruhaak sweeping the 1600 (4:42.01) and 3200 (10:24.13). Jakob Dobney won the 800 (2:04.90) and anchored the Tanagers to victory in the 3200 relay (8:55.21). Jack Freeburg, Chasing Jacob Hawk and Joel Dahlhoff also ran on Vermillion’s winning 3200 relay.
Canton scored 119 points to beat out Tea Area and Beresford, each with 93 points.
Canton had three girls’ wins, with Fallan Lindstrom winning the 300 hurdles (51.28) and anchoring the C-Hawks to victory in the 800 relay (1:53.10). Carlee Laubach won the shot put (36-1) in the team victory.
Beresford won five events, with Anna Atwood and Laura Bogue each claiming an individual title and running on the Watchdogs’ winning 1600 relay (4:21.71). Atwood won the 400 (1:03.71), with Bogue winning the 800 (2:23.49). Adyson Hansen and Eva Schaap ran the other two legs for the Watchdogs.
Also for Beresford, Savannah Beeson won the triple jump (33-2) and Ella Merriman won the 3200 (12:59.97).
Vermillion had a pair of wins. Chandler Cleveland claimed the discus (102-1). The foursome of Ellie Schroeder, Jaymes Drake, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta won the medley relay (4:41.78).
West Central’s Avery Schmeichel claimed three individual wins: the 100 hurdles (14.97), 200 dash (26.55) and long jump (16-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.