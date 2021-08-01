After falling in their respective semifinal match-ups, the Yankton Lakers topped Sioux Falls East 10-4 in the third place game of the 14-under state baseball tournament held at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Sunday.
The Lakers used a four-run second inning to jump ahead and a five run third inning to hold a 9-0 lead. Sioux Falls East started to claw back, adding two runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but was unable to threaten the sizable Laker lead.
“This is what we wanted, to get to the final four,” Laker coach Rex Ryken. “This team was in the championship last year and that was a goal from the beginning, to get back to it. We fell short, but had a good game in the semifinal and overall we had a good year.”
Owen Wishon smacked a RBI-double to bring in Matthew Sheldon in the top of the seventh, and a clean bottom of the seventh gave the Lakers a 10-4 win.
Evan Serck had a big game at the plate in the third place game, tallying two hits and three RBI to pace the Laker offense. Mark Kathol picked up two hits and two RBI and Kaden Hughes drove in two runs and recorded a double.
Sheldon picked up three hits on the day to lead the Lakers. Wishon and Kael Garry added two more hits each. Easton Nelson, Cohen Zahrbock and Trey Rothschadl contributed a base hit each.
“We were a little up and down throughout stretches of the season,” Ryken said. “We ran into a little tough stretch right before state where we dropped a few, but we came around state tournament and hit the ball well.”
For Sioux Falls East, Dylan Barck and Ethan Olson tallied two hits each. Both of Olson hits were doubles. Tayden Fesler doubled and drove in a run and Brogan Moffitt added a hit and one RBI. Brayden Olson and Lucas Johnson picked up base hits.
Kathol earned the win for the Lakers on the mound, pitching five innings. Garry shut down Sioux Falls East for the final two innings. Tommy Peterson took the loss for Sioux Falls East.
The Lakers end their season with a 23-24 record and a third place finish in the state tournament on their home field.
Semifinals
Watertown 14, S.F. East 4
Mitch Olson and Kaden Rylance tallied two hits and four RBI each to lead Watertown to a 14-4 win over Sioux Falls East Sunday afternoon in the first semifinal of the 14-under state tournament.
Nash Berg and Hayden Ries added two hits each for Watertown. Spencer Wientjes and Talan Jurgens added one hit and two RBI apiece. Nathan Briggs and Blake Davis contributed one hit each.
Paul Hoekman tallied one hit and two RBI for Sioux Falls East. Burken Jacobs and Kasen Christiansen picked up one hit and one RBI apiece. Ethan Olson tallied a double.
Rylance pitched three innings and Olson two for Watertown, with Olson taking the win. Connor Gray took the loss for Sioux Falls East, pitching four innings.
Aberdeen Smittys 7, Yankton Lakers 6
Yankton rallied for five runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough as Aberdeen defeated Yankton 7-6 in the second semifinal of the 14-under State Tournament in Yankton Sunday.
Jaxon Ladner tallied two hits and two RBI for Aberdeen. Jared Klootwyk and Sooper Eisenbeisz picked up two hits each. Grant Beyer, Tommy Stickelmyer and Joran Foss added one hit and one RBI each.
Evan Serck and Kaden Hughes tallied two hits and two RBI each for Yankton. Matthew Sheldon contributed two hits and one RBI. Easton Nelson, Cohen Zahrbock and Trey Sager added base hits.
Beyer pitched the complete game win for Aberdeen. Kael Garry got the start, pitching three innings in the loss. Sheldon and Zahrbock pitched in relief.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.