SOFTBALL
GPAC TOURN.
NORTHWESTERN BRACKET
At Northwestern Softball Diamond, Orange City, Iowa
Wednesday, May 3
GAME 1: #1 Northwestern (43-6, 18-4) vs #8 Mount Marty (17-20, 10-12), Noon
GAME 2: #4 Dordt (35-11, 16-6) vs. #5 Briar Cliff (32-14, 14-8), 2 p.m.
GAME 3: Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
GAME 5: Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3, Noon
GAME 6: Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
MORNINGSIDE BRACKET
At Jensen Softball Complex, Sioux City, Iowa
Wednesday, May 3
GAME 1: #2 Morningside (31-12, 16-6) vs. #7 Hastings (17-23, 11-11), 10 a.m.
GAME 2: #3 Midland (31-12, 16-6) vs. #6 Jamestown (24-20, 11-11), Noon
GAME 3: Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2, 2 p.m.
GAME 4: Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
GAME 5: Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3, Noon
GAME 6: Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Saturday, May 6, at high seed
Northwestern Bracket Winner vs. Morningside Bracket Winner (Best 2 of 3 Format), TBD
BASEBALL
GPAC TOURN.
DOANE BRACKET
At Doane Ballfield Complex, Crete, Neb.
Thursday, May 4
GAME 1: #4 Mount Marty (36-13, 19-9) vs. #5 Jamestown (27-17, 16-10), Noon
GAME 2: #1 Doane (37-9, 23-5) vs. #8 Briar Cliff (22-24, 9-19), 3 p.m.
Friday, May 5
GAME 3: Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2, 9 a.m.
GAME 4: Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2, Noon
GAME 5: Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
GAME 6: Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5, Noon
IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.
CONCORDIA BRACKET
At Plum Creek Park, Seward, Neb.
Thursday, May 4
GAME 1: #3 Morningside (34-14, 20-8) vs. #6 Midland (21-26, 12-16), 3 p.m.
GAME 2: #2 Concordia (35-15, 21-7) vs. #7 Northwestern (19-29, 12-16), 6 p.m.
Friday, May 5
GAME 3: Winner Game #1 vs. Winner Game #2, Noon
GAME 4: Loser Game #1 vs. Loser Game #2, 3 p.m.
GAME 5: Winner Game #4 vs. Loser Game #3, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
GAME 6: Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #5, Noon
IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, May 9 at high seed
Doane Bracket Winner vs. Concordia Bracket Winner, 3 p.m. (no lights) or 6 p.m. (lights)
