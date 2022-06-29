PARKSTON — Tyndall built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory over Parkston Orange in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Jackson Kaul and Cooper Mudder each had two hits for Tyndall. Major Aarstad doubled, and Isaiah Crownover, Caden Zomer and Colby Soukup each had a hit in the victory.
Gage Jodozi and Jayden Digmann each doubled and singled for Parkston. Trey Boettcher and Javin Kniffen each had a hit.
Aarstad picked up the win, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings of work. Boettcher took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work. Landon Weber struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief for Parkston.
Parkston travels to Letcher today (Thursday).
Dakota Valley 15, Elk Point-Jefferson 4
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley pounded out 18 hits in a 15-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Levi Hanson, Luke Schmitz, Jace Shatswell and Blake Trudeau each had a hit for EPJ.
Brody Van Roekel took the loss.
EPJ hosts Centerville on Tuesday.
Canistota-Freeman 12, MVP 7
CANISTOTA — Canistota-Freeman scored nine runs in the second inning and held on for a 12-7 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Riley Tschetter went 3-for-4 to lead Canistota-Freeman. Easton Miller, Riley Gall and Alaric Knittel each had two hits. Jackson Donlan doubled, and Luke Peters and Brady Scott each had a hit in the victory.
Gall went the distance in the four-inning contest for the win.
Canistota-Freeman, 12-0, hosts Scotland-Menno on Sunday in Freeman.
Scotland-Menno 7, Alexandria 4
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno rallied from a 4-1 deficit to claim a 7-4 victory over Alexandria in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Erick Buechler went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen doubled, and Jayden Zeeb and Adam Munkvold each had a hit for the Trappers.
Izayah Ulmer struck out six batters over five innings to pick up the win.
Scotland-Menno, 8-1, hosts Gayville-Volin today (Thursday) in Scotland.
Canova 11, Parkston Blue 8
CANOVA — Canova built on its lead in each of the first three innings to claim an 11-8 victory over Parkston Blue in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Drew Braley doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston. Kaden Holzbauer, Kolter Kramer, Gage Reichert, Reco Muilenburg and Carson Bueber each had a hit in the effort.
Muilenburg took the loss. Kramer struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Parkston, 7-5, hosts Alexandria on Friday.
