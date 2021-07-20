SIOUX FALLS — Bellator MMA will make its second appearance in South Dakota on August 20 at the Sanford Pentagon with a card featuring South Dakota native and welterweight fighter Logan Storley.
The event is headlined by Bellator MMA’s No. 3 ranked heavyweight Cheick Kongo (30-11-2) facing Sergei Kharitonov (32-8). The card has also confirmed top featherweights No. 3 Adam Borics (17-1) and No. 4 Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) will meet for the right to face the winner of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Final between Patricio “Pitbull” (32-4) and AJ McKee (17-0), which takes place on Saturday, July 31.
Storley and Borics are both members of the Sanford MMA team.
The entire main card of Bellator MMA 265 – Kongo vs. Kharitonov will be televised live on Showtime at 8 p.m. CT. The preliminary card will begin at 5 p.m. and stream live on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel, Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV.
