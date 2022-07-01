A pair of strong pitching performances enabled Mitchell to sweep Yankton Post 12 in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Friday night at Riverside Field. The visitors won by scores of 4-1 and 7-1.
In the opener, Mitchell broke through with a run in the top of the sixth inning and two more runs in the seventh to capture the 4-1 victory.
Jake Helleloid went the distance on the mound for Mitchell, with nine strikeouts and five hits allowed.
Jace McCorkell singled twice and scored for Yankton, while Drew Ryken, Joe Gokie and Dylan Prouty all added a hit. Ryken pitched all seven innings, with five strikeouts and five hits allowed.
In the second game, Mitchell’s Landon Waddell scattered six hits and struck out six batters in a complete game 7-1 victory.
Prouty had two hits for Yankton, while Rugby Ryken had a hit and the lone RBI. Sean Turner and Isaiah Schelhaas both had one hit. Landon Loecker took the loss.
Yankton returns to action July 13 with a doubleheader in Sioux Falls.
EPJ 8, Garretson 5
GARRETSON — Jordan Anderson’s three hits and a six-run top of the fifth inning helped Elk Point-Jefferson defeat Garretson 8-5 in American Legion baseball action Friday evening in Garretson.
Hunter Geary and Ty Trometer both added a pair of hits for EPJ, while Geary pitched three innings to nab the win.
Wessington Springs 7, Menno-Scotland 0
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Wessington Springs scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 7-0 victory over Menno-Scotland in American Legion baseball action Friday evening in Wessington Springs.
Ajay Herrboldt had the lone hit for Menno-Scotland and Treyton Sayler went the distance on the mound for the Trappers.
Youth
16U: Tyndall 9, Vermillion 7
VERMILLION — Steven Neth recorded two hits and three RBI and Tyndall scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Vermillion 9-7 in a 16U youth baseball game Friday evening in Vermillion.
Wesley Kaul added two RBI and Landon Schmidt got the win in relief for Tyndall, which initially took control with a six-run top of the third inning.
For Vermillion, Carter Hansen and Michael Roob both had two hits, while Hansen and Conner Roerig each scored twice. Jack Moskowitz took the loss on the mound.
14U: Parkston Blues 14, Alexandria 5
PARKSTON — Four Parkston pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-5 victory over Alexandria in 14U youth baseball action Friday evening in Parkston.
Kash Neugebauer struck out seven batters in the first three innings, and Mason Jervik (1 inning), Gage Reichert (2/3 innings) and Drew Braley (1/3 innings) finished the game. Alexandria took advantage of 10 walks to score its five runs.
Kaden Holzbauer recorded three hits, two runs and two RBI for Parkston, while Kolter Kramer added three RBI.
