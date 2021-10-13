VERMILLION — South Dakota deputy athletics director Mike West is pleased to announce the promotion of Jarren Duffy to Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing & Fan Engagement.
Duffy returned to his alma mater in the summer of 2019 as the Director of Athletic Marketing & Promotions. With his new role, he will oversee the marketing, video production and ticketing staff.
South Dakota’s ticket revenue has increased by 15 percent in the two years since Duffy’s return to Vermillion. He helped in the creation of new revenue-generating opportunities for the athletic department, including ticket mini plans, a fan cutout program and a group ticketing process. Additionally, student attendance has increased by 20 percent in his time at USD.
The Coyote athletic department also emphasized fan engagement via social media during the sports hiatus of 2020. Duffy was a part of an external staff that boasted the second-most engagements by an FCS school during the 2020 calendar year.
Duffy’s career in athletic marketing began at the University of South Dakota. A native of Huron, South Dakota, he earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from USD. He double-majored as an undergraduate earing a bachelor of business administration in marketing and a bachelor of science in sport marketing and media in May of 2017. He completed his master of arts in communications in May of 2019, which he began as a graduate assistant in the USD marketing office.
Duffy spent the 2018-19 season as an associate for athletics marketing at Iowa State. He oversaw the marketing, fan engagement, sponsorship activation, gameday presentation and promotional efforts for the Cyclones’ soccer, gymnastics and softball teams. He also managed gameday experiences for football and men’s basketball. Under his watch, soccer and gymnastics attendance increased by over 10 percent while softball set a program record for total season and average game attendance. He also planned and created content for the Cyclone athletic social media accounts, ranking in the top-10 of all Power 5 schools in total interactions from October 2018 to March 2019.
