WYNOT, Neb. — Edyn Sudbeck scored 16 points and Karley Heimes notched a double-double as Wynot defeated Winside 47-20 in Thursday’s opening round of the Classic Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Wynot, Nebraska.
Heimes finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Krystal Sudbeck had six steals. The Wynot defense forced 39 turnovers.
In the loss for Winside, Mckenna Russell had seven points, Hannah Gubbels had six points and six rebounds, and Kati Topp grabbed nine rebounds.
Wynot will play Bloomfield in tonight’s (Friday) championship game in Hartington.
Other Games
Scotland 36, TDA 32
TRIPP — Grace Fryda filled the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals as Scotland clipped Tripp-Delmont-Armour 36-32 in girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Tripp.
Delanie VanDriel added 13 points and eight rebounds for Scotland (3-3), while Makayla Friederich pulled down seven rebounds.
For TDA (2-3), Megan Reiner recorded nine points, six rebounds, four assists, six steals and three blocks, while Ally Bertram and Bailey Spaans both scored six points. Hannah Stremick grabbed five rebounds.
TDA plays Kimball-White Lake tonight (Friday) in White Lake and Scotland visits Centerville next Tuesday.
SCOTLAND (3-3) 9 5 11 11 — 36
TRIPP-DELM.-ARM. (2-3) 4 10 8 10 — 32
Hanson 62, Viborg-Hurley 60
ALEXANDRIA — Annalyse Weber and Mekiah Campbell combined for 45 points as Hanson handed Viborg-Hurley its first loss of the season, 62-60 in girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Alexandria.
Weber scored 23 points and Campbell added 22 points for Hanson (6-1).
In the loss for Viborg-Hurley (7-1), Sydney Voss recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Nevaeh Ronke had 14 points and eight rebounds. Denae Mach scored 10 points, and Coral Mason added nine points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Delana Mach pulled down five rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley plays Alcester-Hudson next Tuesday in Alcester.
VIBORG-HURLEY (7-1) 14 12 13 21 — 60
HANSON (6-1) 15 15 14 18 — 62
Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Kaley Einrem and Alexis Folkers combined for 33 points and eight assists as Crofton throttled Battle Creek 65-24 in a girls’ basketball game Thursday night in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Einrem finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Folkers had 15 points, two rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Also for Crofton (11-1), Lacey Sprakel tallied nine points and four rebounds, Ella Wragge had 11 points and six rebounds, and Jayden Jordan scored six points.
In the loss for Battle Creek (4-6), BriAnna Zohner scored six points.
Crofton will play Newell-Fonda, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon in North Sioux City.
CROFTON (11-1) 22 15 18 10 — 65
BATTLE CREEK (4-6) 5 9 8 2 — 24
Ethan 56, Avon 34
AVON — Ava Lingemann recorded 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals as Ethan cruised past Avon 56-34 in girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Avon.
Maddy Bartscher added 15 points and six rebounds, while Lexi Lingemann pulled down four rebounds for Ethan (5-0).
In the loss for Avon (3-4), Ali Sees tallied seven points and five rebounds, Maddie Kocmich had seven points, Courtney Sees had six points and four assists, and Sammy Brodeen scored six points.
Avon hosts Freeman next Tuesday.
ETHAN (5-0) 13 19 13 11 — 56
AVON (3-4) 6 7 11 10 — 34
Winner 67, Flandreau 37
FLANDREAU — Kalla Bertram scored 25 points as Winner took care of business against Flandreau, 67-37 on Thursday night in Flandreau.
Bella Swedlund added 16 points and Maggie LaCompte chipped in with 14 points for Winner.
Flandreau got 12 points from Claire Sheppard and 11 rebounds from Mariah Parsely.
Howard 42, SCW 39
HOWARD — Kenedy Koepsell scored 15 points and Abby Connor had a double-double to lead Howard past Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 42-39 on Thursday in Howard.
Connor tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kate Connor had eight points and 11 rebounds for Howard (4-2).
SCW (3-4) got 17 points from Trista White, as well as 16 points and eight rebounds from Trinity Boschee.
SANBORN CEN.-WOON. (3-4) 8 14 4 13 — 39
HOWARD (4-2) 13 12 10 7 — 42
Washington 57, Watertown 32
SIOUX FALLS — Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Sioux Falls Washington defeated Watertown 57-32 on Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Sydni Schetnan added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (4-0).
Watertown (2-5) got nine points and seven rebounds from Maggie Heesch, and eight points, nine rebounds and four assists from Jaida Young.
WATERTOWN (2-5) 3 12 3 14 — 32
WASHINGTON (4-0) 3 18 15 21 — 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.