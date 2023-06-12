HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington scored five runs in the fifth inning to claim a 7-4 victory over Sioux City in American Legion baseball on Monday.
Jalen Lammers had two hits and two RBI, and Jaxson Bernecker and Koby Detlefson each had a double for Hartington. Breiton Whitmire, Dylan Taylor and Dan Puppe each had a hit in the victory.
Bernecker pitched five innings, striking out eight, for the win. Taylor struck out four in two innings of scoreless relief.
Junior Legion
Hartington 10, Sioux City 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington used an eight-run third inning to beat Sioux City 10-1 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Jaymison Cattau had two hits and Breiton Whitmire doubled for Hartington. Koby Detlefson, Ryan Lammers, Sam Wiebelhaus and Brayden Reifenrath each had a hit in the victory.
Whitmire allowed one unearned run over four innings, striking out five, to pick up the win.
Ponca 8, Randolph 0
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca’s Trystan Bevelhymer and Bradley Lentz combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Ponca downed Randolph 8-0 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Tucker McGill doubled twice, and Bevelhymer, Lentz and Zain Stark each doubled and singled for Ponca. Nolan Janssen and Caden Barclay each had a hit in the victory.
Bevelymer picked up the win, striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings of work. Lentz got the final seven outs, striking out three.
Dakota Valley 5, Ponca 3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley claimed a 5-3 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Saturday.
Tucker McGill went 3-for-4 with a double for Ponca. Trystan Bevelhymer doubled and singled. Bradley Lentz and Jaylen Carpenter each doubled. Jace Wahls and Gunnar James each had a hit in the effort.
Carpenter took the loss, striking out three in two innings of work.
Area 16-U
Canova 2, Scotland-Menno 1
SCOTLAND — Canova rallied from an early deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over Scotland-Menno in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Treytan Bult had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Bryce Sattler added a hit.
Parker Hochstein took the loss, striking out four in his 2 2/3 innings of work. Trent Guthmiller struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief.
Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 3
PLATTE — Bon Homme used a pair of big innings to claim an 18-3 victory over Platte-Geddes in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Chapin Cooper and Steven Neth each had three hits for Bon Homme. Rhett Connors had a pair of hits. Landon Bares, Major Aarstad, Calvin Caba and Cooper Mudder each had a hit in the victory.
Jye Bailey doubled and singled for Platte-Geddes. Asher Kott and Carson Vanden Berge each had a hit.
Bares picked up the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest. Quincy Stephens took the loss.
Scotland-Menno 7, Gayville-Volin 4
SCOTLAND — Brayden Sattler recorded nine strikeouts in 5.2 scoreless innings pitched as Scotland defeated Gayville-Volin 7-4 in 16-under baseball action Sunday.
Erick Buechler recorded two RBIs in the contest while Kory Keppen, Parker Hochstein and Izayah Ulmer added one RBI apiece.
Spencer Karstens registered 13 strikeouts for G-V while adding two RBIs offensively.
Area 14-U
Dakota Valley 8-12, Vermillion 7-11
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley swept a pair of one-run victories over Vermillion in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
In the opener, Dakota Valley’s Braydon Anderson went 3-for-3, including a game-winning double in the bottom of the fifth, in an 8-7 victory.
Sterling Schauff and Will Schnabel each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Seth Reinhardt, Tate Cornelsen, Micah Dembowski, Tyce Emrich, Reid Huber and Brayten Bauer each had a hit in the victory.
Ryne Chapman had two hits and two RBI for Vermillion. Cooper Reiser had a hit and two RBI. Matthew Roob, Nolan Nygren, Padraig Fulton, Teddy Nesmith and Grant Roerig each had a hit in the effort.
Huber, the fifth Dakota Valley pitcher in the contest, picked up the win. Roerig took the loss in relief.
In the nightcap, a Emrich double scored the game-winner in Dakota Valley’s 12-11 victory.
Cornelsen went 3-for-3 with a double, and Reinhardt went 3-for-3 for Dakota Valley. Bryce Anderson had two hits, including a home run. Bauer also had two hits. Emrich doubled, and Bryce Anderson and Schauff each had a hit in the victory.
Chapman had two hits, including a home run, and five RBI for Vermillion. Tysen Hovden and Corbin Heckens each doubled and singled. Ryan Vitt also had two hits. Reise Pittman and Roob each had a hit in the effort.
Huber got the final two outs of the fifth and final inning to pick up the victory. Pittman took the loss in relief.
Scotland-Menno 11, Canova 1
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno rolled to an 11-1 victory over Canova in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Cain Healy had two hits and three RBI, and Izayah Ulmer had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Jarret Andretta, Noah Pietz, Cayden Ganschow, C.J. Jandreau, Mirik Vaith and Brody Meng each had a hit in the victory.
Andretta struck out nine in four shutout innings for the win. Jandreau struck out two in relief.
Tyndall 4, Platte-Geddes 1
PLATTE — Tyndall jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on the way to a 4-1 victory over Platte-Geddes in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Major Aarstad doubled and singled for Tyndall. Cooper Mudder and Caden Zomer each had two hits. Calvin Caba, Madden Merkwan, Carter Smith and Alex Adler each had a hit in the victory.
Manny Van Zee and Asher Kott each had a hit for Platte-Geddes.
Isaiah Crownover picked up the win, striking out six in the six-inning complete game. Kott took the loss, striking out four.
Scotland-Menno 7, Gayville-Volin 5
SCOTLAND — The Scotland-Menno Trappers got two RBIs from Izayah Ulmer and Cayden Ganschow as they defeated Gayville-Volin 7-5 in 14-under baseball action Sunday.
Ulmer registered five strikeouts in three innings pitched while Ganschow added two in three innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.