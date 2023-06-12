HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington scored five runs in the fifth inning to claim a 7-4 victory over Sioux City in American Legion baseball on Monday.

Jalen Lammers had two hits and two RBI, and Jaxson Bernecker and Koby Detlefson each had a double for Hartington. Breiton Whitmire, Dylan Taylor and Dan Puppe each had a hit in the victory.

