SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus ranked first and second after the opening day of the heptathlon at the Bulldog Early Bird track and field meet, Friday in Seward, Nebraska.

Schleis posted the top mark in the long jump (22-1) and high jump (6-3.5) to lead the way with 2,791 points. Wiebelhaus posted the top mark in the shot put (38-2.75) on his way to 2,652 points.

