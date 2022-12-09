SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Mason Schleis and Seth Wiebelhaus ranked first and second after the opening day of the heptathlon at the Bulldog Early Bird track and field meet, Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
Schleis posted the top mark in the long jump (22-1) and high jump (6-3.5) to lead the way with 2,791 points. Wiebelhaus posted the top mark in the shot put (38-2.75) on his way to 2,652 points.
Also for MMU, Michael Beyer is in fifth with 2,326 points.
In the women’s pentathlon, Mount Marty’s Ashinee George scored 3,032 points to finish second to Concordia’s Amy Richert (3,465) in the event. The mark was a personal best and a national qualifying mark.
George was second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.23) and tied for third in the high jump (4-11.75) to get off to a fast start.
Also for the Lancer women, Andrea Sucha placed eighth with 2,652 points. Her best mark came in the high jump, which she cleared 5-2.25 to rank second in the 12-person field.
The Heptathlon concludes today (Saturday) with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run. The other events of the meet are also scheduled for today.
