LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lady Warriors nearly came all the way back.
They were down 15, but made things rather interesting and dramatic.
And yet, it wasn’t quite enough.
Hastings St. Cecilia — the defending champion — survived to beat Crofton 62-60 in Friday night’s Class C2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament at Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
The loss sends Crofton, now 24-4, to today’s (Saturday) 1 p.m. third place game against Oakland-Craig.
In the end, the Lady Warriors showed what their coach called “a lot of heart.”
“Our kids are definitely very mentally tough and have the heart of a champion,” Crofton head coach Aaron Losing said.
“We played a team with that same heart and came out on the short end of the stick.”
Hastings St. Cecilia advances to tonight’s (Saturday) 8:30 p.m. state title game against Ponca at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In what was a rematch of last year’s championship game, Crofton got a basket from senior Alexis Arens with 13 seconds left to cut the deficit to 61-60.
Hastings St. Cecilia’s Makenna Asher then made one free throw with 7.1 seconds remaining, and Crofton got a three-point attempt from Arens ahead of the buzzer, but it clanked off the glass.
That sealed the win for the Hawkettes (25-3), who dominated the first half and built a 36-24 halftime lead.
“To give up 36 points in a half is obviously not going to cut it very well in this setting,” Losing said.
“They played well, but I would say 10 of their points in the first half came off of defensive miscues and mental mistakes, and people being out of position.”
It looked like Hastings St. Cecilia might run away with the game after Asher began the third quarter with a three-pointer to push the cushion out to 39-24.
Crofton, though, didn’t panic.
The Lady Warriors scored the next nine points — a basket by Lacey Sprakel at the 5:08 mark being the final field goal — and got within 39-33.
Kaley Einrem drove in for a layup just ahead of the horn to cut the deficit to 47-42 heading to the fourth quarter.
Hastings St. Cecilia built a 58-52 margin with 1:35 remaining, but a Lacey Sprakel baseline basket with 41 seconds left brought Crofton within 59-58.
Then came the crazy last few seconds.
Arens led Crofton with 15 points, while Sprakel and Einrem both added 10 points.
The post-game message revolved around the idea that it’s perfectly fine to feel bad after the loss, according to Losing.
“You have to realize, in life when you fail, you have to set new goals,” he said.
“Our goal tonight was definitely to try to beat the team that beat us last year,” Losing added. “That was definitely a big motivating factor throughout the whole year, and that was the central focus.”
The Lady Warriors now have a goal of sending their seniors out with a win in today’s third-place game, he said.
