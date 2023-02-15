OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield, fresh off its district title, will take nine wrestlers to the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Robbie Fisher won the 106-pound title last year and finished fifth at 106 as a sophomore. He takes a 38-1 record into the 120-pound division.
Wyatt Tramp also returns for Crofton-Bloomfield. He will compete at 160 pounds after placing sixth in that weight class a year ago.
Also qualified for Crofton-Bloomfield are Braeden Guenther (39-10) at 138, Brock Jeannoutot (19-9) at 152, Garret Buschkamp (16-9) at 170, Casey Jeannoutot (18-9) at 182, Tyson Sanger (30-13) at 195, Ty Tramp (29-11) at 220 and Paxton Bartels (15-9) at 285.
Cedar Catholic qualified six wrestlers for state in Class C: Maverick Heine (31-6) at 106, Keegan Carl (14-10) at 113, Hunter Kuchta (18-14) at 126, Braeden Kleinschmit (36-8) at 132, Brady Hochstein at 138 (31-8) and Weston Heine (24-15) at 182.
Quad County Northeast qualified two wrestlers for state, Ajay Gubbels (34-7) at 182 and Kolby Casey (42-3) at 220.
Creighton’s Brandon Pavelka (5-16) was the lone area wrestler to qualify in Class D. The freshman heavyweight will miss the tournament due to injury.
The Class C boys and the girls’ competitions will begin at 3 p.m. today. Friday’s consolation session will begin at noon, with semifinals for all classes at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Competition on Saturday begins at 9 a.m., with placing matches to follow and championship matches beginning at 3 p.m.
Crofton-Bloomfield qualified four wrestlers, including two returning placewinners, for the 2023 girls’ tournament. There is currently only one class for girls’ wrestling in Nebraska.
Crofton-Bloomfield’s Madisen Petersen (25-3) returns after placing second at 120 pounds a year ago. She will compete in 125 pounds.
Also returning for Crofton-Bloomfield is Annabelle Poppe (28-8). She will compete at 170 pounds after placing fourth at 165 a year ago.
Also qualified for Crofton-Bloomfield at Rylie Arens (24-3) at 145 and Jaisie Janssen (24-14) at 155.
