Yankton athletes earned two boys’ and two girls’ titles in Friday’s portion of the Lancer High School Opener track and field meet, held Friday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on the Mount Marty University campus.
Brandon Valley, O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington also competed in the event.
The Yankton girls posted a 1-2-3 finish in the 400, with Annika Gordon (1:01.75) first, Sydnee Serck (1:04.13) second and Madisyn Bietz (1:05.45) third. Those three teamed with Thea Luken to finish second in the 1600 relay (4:13.78).
Bietz and Serck teamed with Elizabeth Novak and Shae Rumsey to win the 3200 relay in 10:13.26. Rumsey also finished fourth in the 800 (2:32.54).
The Gazelles put two in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, with Keira Christ (10.85) third and Hope Lesher (10.93) fourth. Also for the Yankton girls, Abigail Saylor finished third in the triple jump (26-6), Abbigail Schmidt was fifth in the long jump (14-0), Josie Jensen was sixth in the 200 (29.05) and Jordynn Salvatori was sixth in the shot put (30-1 3/4).
Washington’s Nyanas Kur swept the girls’ sprints, winning the 60- (7.94) and 200-meter (25.69) dashes. Brandon Valley’s Meghan Walker, second to Kur in both sprints, teamed with 1600-meter champion Mia Wentzy, as well as Emily Van Roekel and Gracyn Gruber, to win the 1600 relay (4:09.08).
The Yankton boys scored their victories in the field events.
Carson Haak won the shot put with a toss of 49-0 1/2. Teammate Bodie Rutledge (46-7.5) was second.
Gavin Haselhorst earned the other Bucks victory, winning the long jump with a mark of 19-10.
Austin Gobel earned runner-up finishes in the 60- (7.21) and 200-meter (23.86) dashes. He also anchored the Bucks to third in the 1600 relay (3:42.15), teaming with Jacob Kirchner, Michael Mors and Rugby Ryken).
Zach Fedde finished second in the 1600 (4:54.97), with teammates Timothy Merchen (5:02.62) and Dylan Payer (5:04.09) finishing third and fifth. Fedde, Payer, Kirchner and Nate Schoenfelder teamed up for a runner-up finish in the 3200 relay (8:57.08).
Cody Oswald earned a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.99. Braylen Bietz (54.53) and Zach Hebda (55.12) finished fourth and fifth in the 400. Schoenfelder was fifth in the 3200 (11:17.87). Tristan Redman was fifth in the pole vault (9-0). Carson Conway placed sixth in the 800 (2:14.54). Gavin Fortner was sixth in the 200 (24.58).
Washington’s Matthew Stahl swept the 60- (6.97) and 200-meter (22.43) dashes. Brandon Valley’s Britton Elkin won both the 1600 (4:44.62) and 3200 (10:17.38). Brandon Valley swept the 1600 (3:33.80) and 3200 (8:44.10) relays, with Carson Mashlan, Luke Burch and Austin Vigants running on both winning relays.
Yankton heads north for the second of its two indoor events this season, traveling to Aberdeen for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Indoor. The meet, typically held in Brookings, will begin at noon.
TRACK & FIELD
LANCER HIGH SCHOOL OPENER
March 26 at Yankton
GIRLS’ DIVISION
60: 1, Nyanas Kur, Washington 7.94;2, Meghan Walker, Brandon Valley 8.03; 3, Andrea Cain, Brandon Valley 8.44; 4, Emma Waage, O’Gorman 8.46; 5, Sydney White, O’Gorman 8.64; 5, Arica Gukeisen, Roosevelt 8.72
200: 1, Nyanas Kur, Washington 25.69; 2, Meghan Walker, Brandon Valley 26.14; 3, Brielle Dixon, Brandon Valley 27.70; 4, Ashlyn Kelliher, Roosevelt 27.82; 5, Kennedy Nuebel, Brandon Valley 27.99; 6, Josie Jensen, Yankton 29.05
400: 1, Annika Gordon, Yankton 1:01.75; 2, Sydnee Serck, Yankton 1:04.13; 3, Madisyn Bietz, Yankton 1:05.45; 4, Isabel Peterson, O’Gorman 1:06.64; 5, Andrea Cain, Brandon Valley 1:06.89; 6, Maggie Satter, O’Gorman 1:07.03
800: 1, Alea Hardie, O’Gorman 2:15.26; 2, Grace Waage, O’Gorman 2:29.75; 3, Anna Schneider, Washington 2:30.45; 4, Shae Rumsey, Yankton 2:32.54; 5, Allison Tschetter, O’Gorman 2:33.23; 6, Katie Wentzy, Brandon Valley 2:36.97
1600: 1, Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley 5:12.17; 2, Libby Castelli, O’Gorman 5:18.14; 3, Ruth Pardy, O’Gorman 5:22.64; 4, Katie Castelli, O’Gorman 5:27.82; 5, Gracyn Gruber, Brandon Valley 5:36.11; 6, Kayla Debeer, Washington 5:45.95
3200: 1, Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley 11:52.68; 2, Ella Kolb, Washington 11:58.42; 3, Natalie Moose, Brandon Valley 12:40.98; 4, Ainsley Fahey, Washington 12:42.92
60 HURDLES: 1, Brielle Dixon, Brandon Valley 9.00; 2, Taia Rude, Brandon Valley 9.49; 3, Keira Christ, Yankton 10.85; 4, Hope Lesher, Yankton 10.93; 5, Paige Duthoy, Roosevelt 11.18; 6, Brenna Madison, Roosevelt 11.28
1600 RELAY: 1, Brandon Valley (Meghan Walker, Emily Van Roekel, Mia Wentzy, Gracyn Gruber) 4:09.08; 2, Yankton 4:13.78; 3, O’Gorman 4:15.10; 4, Roosevelt 4:19.65; 5, Washington 4:29.76
3200 RELAY: 1, Yankton (Elizabeth Novak, Shae Rumsey, Madisyn Bietz, Sydnee Serck) 10:13.26; 2, Brandon Valley 10:30.77; 3, Roosevelt 11:14.19; 4, Washington 11:37.06
HIGH JUMP: 1, Taliyah Hayes, Roosevelt 5-3; 2, Grace Bengford, O’Gorman 4-10; 3, Kennedy Keiper, Brandon Valley 4-10; 4, Claire Thornton, O’Gorman 4-8; 5, Eliza Bauers, Roosevelt 4-8; 6, Alexus Motley, Washington 4-8
LONG JUMP: 1, Grace Bengford, O’Gorman 15-10.75; 2, Nyariek Kur, Washington 14-10.5; 3, Kylie Birath, Brandon Valley 14-10; 4, Jorja Muller, O’Gorman 14-1.5; 5, Abbigail Schmidt, Yankton 14-0; 6, Alexus Motley, Washington 13-10
POLE VAULT: 1, Daphne Clausen, O’Gorman 10-6; 2, Bethany Dybdahl, Brandon Valley 8-0; 3, Tenley Rude, Brandon Valley 7-0; 4, Paige Clausen, O’Gorman 6-6; t5, Leona Priarie, O’Gorman; Mary-Katherine Joseph, Brandon Valley 6-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Aneesha Scott, Brandon Valley 36-10.75; 2, Avery Wittry, O’Gorman 35-9.5; 3, Megan Vandenhemel, O’Gorman 32-10.5; 4, Addison Nieuwsma, Washington 32-8.25; 5, Olivia Rysdon, Washington 31-4; 6, Jordynn Salvatori, Yankton 30-1.75
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Taia Rude, Brandon Valley 36-11; 2, Kate Kolb, O’Gorman 31-1.5; 3, Abigail Saylor, Yankton 26-6
BOYS’ DIVISION
60: 1, Matthew Stahl, Washington 6.97; 2, Austin Gobel, Yankton 7.21; 3, Nelson Wright, Roosevelt 7.23; 4, Joey Nemec, Brandon Valley 7.42; 5, Kyler VanderVelde, Roosevelt 7.45; 6, Ethan Cox, O’Gorman 7.49
200: 1, Matthew Stahl, Washington 22.43; 2, Austin Gobel, Yankton 23.86; 3, Preston Konechne, O’Gorman 23.98; 4, Nelson Wright, Roosevelt 24.17; 5, Kyler VanderVelde, Roosevelt 24.19; 6, Gavin Fortner, Yankton 24.58
400: 1, Julian Watson, Brandon Valley 52.21; 2, Matthew Goehring, Roosevelt 53.56; 3, Alex Bittner, Washington 53.82; 4, Braylen Bietz, Yankton 54.53; 5, Zach Hebda, Yankton 55.12; 6, London Watson, Brandon Valley 58.70
800: 1, Jack Castelli, O’Gorman 2:08.63; 2, Dan Gide, Washington 2:12.43; 3, Lucas Rodman, Washington 2:13.35; 4, Riley Peyton, Brandon Valley 2:13.38; 5, Joey Anders, Brandon Valley 2:13.59; 6, Carson Conway, Yankton 2:14.54
1600: 1, Britton Elkin, Brandon Valley 4:44.62; 2, Zach Fedde, Yankton 4:54.97; 3, Timothy Merchen, Yankton 5:02.62; 4, Jordan Johnson, Roosevelt 5:03.19; 5, Dylan Payer, Yankton 5:04.09; 6, Aaron House, Brandon Valley 5:04.41
3200: 1, Britton Elkin, Brandon Valley 10:17.38; 2, Ben VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 10:25.28; 3, Avery Stanford, Washington 10:31.42; 4, Collin Winkleman, Washington 10:43.61; 5, Nate Schoenfelder, Yankton 11:17.87; 6, Dakota Dutson, Brandon Valley 11:26.52
60 HURDLES: 1, Paxon Fleming, Roosevelt 8.64; 2, Cody Oswald, Yankton 8.99; 3, Levi Pfeiffer, Brandon Valley 9.36; 4, Kamren McCubbin, Washington 9.41; 5, Jeremiah Donahoe, Brandon Valley 9.45; 6, Gabe Currier, Roosevelt 9.51
1600 RELAY: 1, Brandon Valley (Carson Mashlan, Julian Watson, Luke Burch, Austin Vigants) 3:33.80; 2, Roosevelt 3:34.83; 3, Yankton 3:42.15; 4, Washington 3:47.91; 5, O’Gorman 3:49.79
3200 RELAY: 1, Brandon Valley (Carson Mashlan, Luke Burch, Riley Peyton, Austin Vigants) 8:44.10; 2, Yankton 8:57.08; 3, Roosevelt 9:11.61; 4, Washington 9:16.02; 5, O’Gorman 9:24.92
HIGH JUMP: 1, Vance Borchers, Roosevelt 6-0; 2, Joe Lynch, O’Gorman 6-0; 3, Malual Angok, Washington 5-10; t4, Aiden Cuka, Roosevelt; Matthew Goehring, Roosevelt; Jameson Kreutzfeldt, Brandon Valley; Preston Konechne, O’Gorman 5-8
LONG JUMP: 1, Gavin Haselhorst, Yankton 19-10; 2, Tyler Kindvall, Roosevelt 19-0; 3, Conor Pavelko, O’Gorman 18-9; 4, Dawson Sechser, Roosevelt 18-4.5; 5, Henry Theobald, O’Gorman 17-11; 6, Matthew Agyeman, Washington 17-10
POLE VAULT: 1, Ethan Lacey, Brandon Valley 13-0; 2, Beau Beavers, O’Gorman 12-6; 3, Tyler Westcott, Brandon Valley 12-6; 4, Mikal Bennett, O’Gorman 10-6; 5, Tristan Redman, Yankton 9-0
SHOT PUT: 1, Carson Haak, Yankton 49-0.5; 2, Bodie Rutledge, Yankton 46-7.5; 3, Ed Meylor, O’Gorman 45-10; 4, Jaxen Mullet, Brandon Valley 44-7; 5, Kael Miedema, Washington 42-9.5; 6, Nate Ratzlaff, O’Gorman 40-2
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Matthew Agyeman, Washington 40-7; 2, De’Andre Joseph, Roosevelt 35-0.5
