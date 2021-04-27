SIOUX FALLS — Three players from Yankton have been selected for Team South Dakota to compete in upcoming national hockey events. The selections were announced late Monday and early Tuesday.
Two girls will compete in the USA Hockey Tier II National Tournament, April 29-May 3 in Denver, Colorado. Grace Livingston was selected to the 19-under team, while Jayda Tjeerdsma was named to the 16-under team.
To qualify for nationals, these players participated with their teammates in over 20 games last fall and have now been practicing together since Mid-March.
Teams from 11 different states will compete in three rounds of pool play, with the top teams advancing to the championship rounds. The Tier II National Championships will be played Monday, May 3.
Team SD 16U will hit the ice Thursday, with their first games at 9:15 a.m. vs the Central New York Bobcats. TSD 19U will face off against the San Diego Angels at 3:15 p.m.
Hudson Burgeson was selected to the boys’ 14-under team, which will compete in the USA Hockey Tier II 14-Under National Tournament, April 29-May 3 in Dallas.
To qualify for nationals, Team SD participated in more than two dozen hockey games since last summer. Teams from a dozen states will compete in three rounds of pool play, with the top teams advancing to the championship rounds.
Team SD will hit the ice for its first game at 12:15 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, versus the Nashville (Tennessee) Flyers. They’ll play the Arizona Junior Coyotes at 6:30 p.m. on April 30, and the Ashburn (Virginia) Xtreme at 2:30 p.m. on May 1.
