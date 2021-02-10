BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/9) TCB 523; (2/2) TCB 524
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/9) Gutter Dusters 1374; (2/2) TCB 1434
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/9) Brendan Gramkow 267, Kelly Mernin 257 (errorless), Todd Moody 255 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 244, Jordan Drotzman 225 (errorless), Annabelle Moody 212; (2/2)Casey Weverstad 258 (errorless), Kelly Mernin 246, Terry Bitsos 246, Sharon Mernin 254, Annabelle Moody 202, Lonnie Remington 186
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/9) Brendan Gramkow 721, Kelly Mernin 684, Todd Moody 642, Sharon Mernin 582, Annabelle Moody 559, Kathy Driver 554; (2/2) Kelly Mernin 691, Anthony Osborn 691, Casey Weverstad 687, Sharon Mernin 671, Kathy Driver 504, Lonnie Remington 499
STANDINGS: TCB 19-5, For the Taz 17-7, Moody’s 17-7, The Bohemians 15-9, Kozy’s 14.5-9.5, Split Happens 14-10, Double E’s 14-10, Coffee & Cream 13.5-10.5, Livin’ on a Spare 13-11, Gutter Dusters 12-12, Ten Pins 12-12, B & A 11-13, Knight Riders 9-15, We Don’t Give a Split 9-15, 2 Broke Girls 9-15, Three Hole Surprise 9-15, The Cunningham’s 6-18
2/9 HIGHLIGHTS: Michael Wuebben – errorless 219, 3-10; Kelly Mernin – errorless 247; Casey Weverstad – errorless 224, 2-4-6-10, 6-7; Todd Moody – errorless 195, 3-10; Betty Adam 2-7; Sharon Mernin 2-7-8; Jane Rhoades 5-10; Kathy Driver 3-10; Shane Harriman 3-6-7-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Mark Povondra 2-7; Annabelle Moody 3-10, 3-10
2/2 HIGHLIGHTS: Casey Weverstad – errorless 223, 2-4-7-10; Todd Moody – errorless 237-221; Frank Osborn, Jr. 3-10; Anthony Osborn 5-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Mark Povondra 3-10; Lonnie Remington 2-7
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 524
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1435
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Bruce Myers 278,248, Jay Weaver 246, Don LaPointe 242,238
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Bruce Myers 761, Don LaPointe 713, Jay Weaver 674, Derek LaPointe 605, Steve Metteer 595
STANDINGS: Tatanka Nupa 75.5, Shake & Bake 66.5, NDNS 66, Santee 52, Nustar 46, The Reichs 45, Plath Chiropractic 39, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 30
SATURDAY NITE MIXED
HIGH TEAM GAME: Planet Express 1013
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Planet Express 2895
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jim Murphy 266-257 (errorless), Zoltan Spak 259, Ryan Barta Sr. 257 (errorless), Frank Osborn Jr. 257, Hillary Barta 203, Judy Barta 197-194, Susan Murphy 194
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jim Murphy 719, Dave Reich 680, Ryan Barta Sr. 665, Judy Barta 566, Hillary Barta 544, Edwena Turner 530
STANDINGS: Fearsome 4 Some 14-2, S. O. S. 12-4, Huether Seamless Gutters 12-4, Planet Express 12-4, Krazy Kidz 12-4, Ups & Downs 10-6, The Tucken Fen Pins 8-8, The Savages 8-8, Alley Gators 8-8, Bowlers Under the Influence 6-10, 3 Fingers Deep 4-12, Them 4 2-14, Ballbarians 2-14, Murphy’s Law 2-14
HIGHLIGHTS: Tony Osborn – errorless 245; Tony Buschkamp – errorless 237; Marty Sorensen – errorless 234; Willis Gramkow 2-7, 5-7; Susan Murphy 5-10; Alec Barta 3-6-7-10; James Kohler 5-10; Edwena Turner 4-10; Joan Tammen 3-10, 2-4-7-10; Dave Wells 5-10; Mike Barta 3-10, 4-7-9; Jen Jurgensen 3-10; Paul Black 5-10, 2-7; Jeremiah Strike 3-6-7-10; Garrett Cameron 5-6
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 955
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2810
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jim Murphy 300 (Perfect), Pat King 279, Cody Henrichsen 279, Jeremy Washburn 276, Scott Hohenthaner 268
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Cody Henrichsen 783, Pat King 741, Jim Murphy 736, Jeremy Washburn 700, JJ Peterson 699
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 86, Manitou 69, Czeckers 66.5, Stockwell Engineers 56, Santee 53.5, Old Lumber Company 51.5, Coca-Cola 45.5, J.R. Sports Cards 41, Plath Chiropractic 40, The Newbies 31
NOTE: Jim Murphy - second career 300.
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Laser Barn 811
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Pin Ups Casino 2363
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Joan Tammen 190, Susan Murphy 187, Juda Barta 183, Edwena Turner 182
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Sue Murphy 525, Edwena Turner 519, Judy Barta 491, Joan Tammen 476, Melinda Reichert 474
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 20-4, Pin Ups Casino 14-10, Hideout Studio & Spa 14-10, Downtown Screen Printing 9-15, Laser Barn 9-15
HIGHLIGHTS: Susan Murphy 5-10; Sarah Blackwell 4-5-7; Ruth Drotzman Turkey; Crystal Povondra 2-7; Naomi Cuka 3-10; Sharon Kreitzinger 6-7-10; Eileen Honner 3-10; Deb Meyer 6-10; Robyn Brewer 3-10
