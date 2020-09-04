VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Franklin def. Wauneta-Palisade, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 20-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11
Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 9-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-15
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12
Avon 20, Scotland 18
Beresford 34, Garretson 28
Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14
Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 12
Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT
Brookings 37, Lennox 0
Canistota 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Chamberlain 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 8
Custer 40, Spearfish 0
DeSmet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16
Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12
Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Groton Area 47, Webster 0
Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7
Hanson 44, Parker 0
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Huron 30, Milbank 0
Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0
Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit
Langford 65, North Border 26
Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0
Madison 34, Canton 18
Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0
Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18
Pierre 24, West Central 14
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24
Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0
Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0
Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0
Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6
Viborg-Hurley 46, Menno/Marion 0
Warner 50, Faulkton 12
Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7
Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7
Allen 32, Mead 22
Amherst 28, Cambridge 26
Anselmo-Merna 52, Hemingford 12
Aquinas 27, Centennial 0
Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14
Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14
Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7
Beatrice 57, Lexington 0
Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0
Bennington 31, Aurora 18
Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26
Blair 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Boone Central 29, Minden 13
Bridgeport 40, Centura 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, Johnson-Brock 22
Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38
Central Valley 52, Palmer 16
Chadron 36, Gordon/Rushville 21
Columbus 42, Norfolk 0
Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit
Crofton 48, Twin River 7
Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20
Diller-Odell 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 18
Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Bertrand 12
Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Boyd County 22
Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7
Freeman 52, Conestoga 14
Fullerton 36, CWC 24
Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16
Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7
Grand Island Northwest 41, Gering 3
Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21
Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6
Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0
Hyannis 14, South Loup 12
Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0
Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0
Leyton 49, Kimball 6
Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14
Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, David City 0
Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22
Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12
Maxwell 48, Brady 34
Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20
Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14
Millard West 21, Millard North 14
Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0
Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20
Nebraska Christian 46, Arcadia-Loup City 42
Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6
North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0
North Platte 35, Fremont 31
Oakland-Craig 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Palmyra 42
Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LaVista 16
Ord 37, Central City 20
Osceola 78, Wausa 0
Pender 63, Randolph 0
Perkins County 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 32
Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21
Platteview 21, Boys Town 14
Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20
Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32
Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14
Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20
Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14
Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6
Seward 13, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Southern 44, Johnson County Central 22
Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32
Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14
St. Mary's 42, Summerland 14
St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6
Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16
Sterling 54, Elba 12
Superior 20, Fairbury 0
Sutherland 26, Garden County 16
Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20
Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19
Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12
Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20
Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6
York 20, Alliance 0
Yutan 42, Malcolm 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Giltner vs. Riverside, ccd.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ccd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.
McCook vs. Crete, ccd.
North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.
