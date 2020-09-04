VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Aberdeen Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21

Franklin def. Wauneta-Palisade, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 20-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11

Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Sioux County, 9-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-15

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12

Avon 20, Scotland 18

Beresford 34, Garretson 28

Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14

Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 12

Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT

Brookings 37, Lennox 0

Canistota 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Chamberlain 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 8

Custer 40, Spearfish 0

DeSmet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16

Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16

Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12

Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Groton Area 47, Webster 0

Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Hanson 44, Parker 0

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Huron 30, Milbank 0

Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0

Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit

Langford 65, North Border 26

Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0

Madison 34, Canton 18

Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0

Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18

Pierre 24, West Central 14

Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24

Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0

Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0

Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0

Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6

Viborg-Hurley 46, Menno/Marion 0

Warner 50, Faulkton 12

Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7

Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7

Allen 32, Mead 22

Amherst 28, Cambridge 26

Anselmo-Merna 52, Hemingford 12

Aquinas 27, Centennial 0

Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14

Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14

Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7

Beatrice 57, Lexington 0

Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0

Bennington 31, Aurora 18

Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26

Blair 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Boone Central 29, Minden 13

Bridgeport 40, Centura 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, Johnson-Brock 22

Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38

Central Valley 52, Palmer 16

Chadron 36, Gordon/Rushville 21

Columbus 42, Norfolk 0

Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit

Crofton 48, Twin River 7

Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20

Diller-Odell 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 18

Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Bertrand 12

Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Boyd County 22

Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6

Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7

Freeman 52, Conestoga 14

Fullerton 36, CWC 24

Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16

Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7

Grand Island Northwest 41, Gering 3

Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21

Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6

Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0

Hyannis 14, South Loup 12

Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0

Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0

Leyton 49, Kimball 6

Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14

Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, David City 0

Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22

Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12

Maxwell 48, Brady 34

Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20

Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14

Millard West 21, Millard North 14

Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0

Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20

Nebraska Christian 46, Arcadia-Loup City 42

Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6

North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0

North Platte 35, Fremont 31

Oakland-Craig 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Palmyra 42

Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LaVista 16

Ord 37, Central City 20

Osceola 78, Wausa 0

Pender 63, Randolph 0

Perkins County 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 32

Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21

Platteview 21, Boys Town 14

Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20

Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32

Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14

Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20

Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14

Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6

Seward 13, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Southern 44, Johnson County Central 22

Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32

Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14

St. Mary's 42, Summerland 14

St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6

Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16

Sterling 54, Elba 12

Superior 20, Fairbury 0

Sutherland 26, Garden County 16

Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20

Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7

Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19

Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12

Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20

Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6

York 20, Alliance 0

Yutan 42, Malcolm 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Giltner vs. Riverside, ccd.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ccd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.

McCook vs. Crete, ccd.

North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.

