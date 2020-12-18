BROOKINGS — Breck Hirrschoff and Logan Bortnem each had six points as Brookings downed Yankton 17-0 in boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Hirrschoff posted four goals and two assists, and Bortnem had three goals and three assists for Brookings. Jamison Honkomp, Talon Richter and Owen Schneider each had two goals in the victory.
Kade Brecher stopped all five shots he faced to preserve the shutout. Jacob Larson made 38 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts a weekend set against Oahe, facing the Capitals at 8 p.m. today (Saturday) and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
JV Boys: Brookings 14, Yankton 0
BROOKINGS — Kole Kalber and Owen Schneider each had four goals and three assists to lead Brookings past Yankton 14-0 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Jack Merritt had a goal and four assists in the victory.
Kaden Gutormson stopped all nine of Yankton’s shots in goal to preserve the shutout for Brookings. Jacob Larson stopped 48 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts a weekend set against Oahe, facing the Capitals at 6 p.m. today (Saturday) and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.