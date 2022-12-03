SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. – South Dakota earned a massive result Saturday in Salt Lake City Utah, outlasting BYU 69-68 inside Vivint Arena behind a career-high 26 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Both USD’s and BYU’s records moved to 5-4 overall. 

The first meeting between the two schools ended up an instant classic. South Dakota won its second neutral site game this season over a BYU team that entered the game ranked 20th in the latest mid-major poll. The game came down to the final shot at the buzzer that landed off the mark for the Cougars. 

