WAGNER — Bon Homme built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 10-4 victory over Wagner in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Easton Mudder doubled and singled, driving in three, for Bon Homme. Brady Bierema, Kaleb Kubal, Logan Winckler, Landon Bares and Landon Smith each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Dvorak went 3-for-4 with a double. Matt Link also had a hit.
Carter Uecker struck out nine batters in four innings of work for the win. Dustin Honomichl took the loss.
EPJ 11, Scotland-Menno 1
MENNO — Tyler Goehring homered and doubled, driving in four, to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Scotland-Menno 11-1 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jake Gale went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for EPJ. Skyler Swatek had two hits. Andrew Nearman doubled, and Noah Larson and Ty Trometer each had a hit in the victory.
Jordan Gall and Austin Pillsbury each had a hit for Scotland-Menno.
Goehring struck out 10 in his four innings of work for the win. Dawson Bietz took the loss.
EPJ, 5-1, travels to Vermillion on Thursday. Scotland-Menno hosts Beresford on Wednesday in Menno.
Parkston-E-T 9, Winner-Colome 2
PARKSTON — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp used a seven-run fourth inning to claim a 9-2 victory over Winner-Colome in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Ty Neugebauer and Logan VanPelt each had two hits for P-E-T. Kade Bialas tripled, Josh Polreis doubled, and Jon Akre and Isaak Bialas each had a hit in the victory.
Charley Provecheck doubled and singled for Winner-Colome. Owen Duffy also had two hits. Aiden Barfuss added a double in the effort.
Landon Sudbeck pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out six, for the win. Barfuss took the loss.
P-E-T, 3-1, hosts Hanson-Aurora on Thursday. Start time is 5:30 p.m.
JV: Brookings 12-4, Yankton 9-3
BROOKINGS — Brookings swept Yankton in JV baseball action on Sunday in Brookings.
Brookings claimed the opener 12-9, as Justin Cofell and Nathan Lease combined for six hits and 11 RBI.
Cofell had a triple, double, single, five RBI and three runs scored for Brookings. Lease had a double, two singles and six RBI. Austin Clark had two hits. Josh Devine tripled and Sam Hardin doubled in the win.
Mac Ryken, Landon Loecker and Keagan Holmstrom each had two hits for Yankton. Paul McGlone, Drew Ryken, Jacob Larsen, Isaiah Schelhaas, Luke Bernatow and Jackson Conway each had a hit.
Carter Wright picked up the win. Schelhaas took the loss.
Brookings downed Yankton 4-3 in the nightcap.
Clark had two hits and Cofell doubled for Brookings.
For Yankton, Schelhaas had two hits. Paul McGlone, Jace McCorkell, Cooper Grotenhuis, Bernatow, Josh Sheldon and Hudson Rettig each had a hit.
Cofell went the distance in the win. Conway took the loss.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln for a pair of five-inning contests Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.