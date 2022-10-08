BROOKINGS — Isaiah Davis ran his way through the South Dakota Coyotes defense for three touchdowns as the No. 2 South Dakota State Jackrabbits won here at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday over USD 28-3 in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
SDSU improves to 5-1 (3-0 MVFC) on the season, while USD falls to 1-4 (0-2 MVFC).
Davis, who rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries, authored a signature touchdown run in the second quarter to give SDSU a 14-3 lead. It looked like USD defenders would tackle him on the 47-yard run. He had other plans, as he evaded their tackles and went into the endzone.
“I think all 11 (USD defenders) had a chance to tackle him,” Jackrabbits head coach John Stiegelmeier said.
South Dakota State used a potent ball-control offense in the second half to put the game away. They opened the half with an eight-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard Davis touchdown. Then, on their next possession after a Coyotes punt, the Jackrabbits went 80 yards in 15-plays on a drive that spanned 8:13 to take a 28-3 lead with 14:21 remaining in the game.
“Even though we played pretty good third down defense, the third down conversions on those drives and the ability for them to get those two drives in the endzone was a big difference in the game,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.
Saturday was the Jackrabbits’ first win in the rivalry since 2018, which is also the last time the game was played in Brookings. A sellout crowd of 19,332, good enough for the second-largest crowd in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium history, was noticed by Stiegelmeier.
“To see that the stands full has an impact,” he said. “When you give energy, which (the fans) did, it has an impact. When you stay when the game is seemingly over and enjoy the celebration with the victory it is very honoring. I appreciate our fans.”
While SDSU came into the game ranked third in the FCS with 50.6 rush yards given up a game, USD got the run going in the first quarter. Travis Theis broke free for a 29-yard run on the opening drive of the game, which ended with a 37-yard field goal by Eddie Ogamba to give USD a 3-0 lead.
However, the Coyotes’ passing game struggled all day. Carson Camp finished 5-of-12 passing for 44 yards with two interceptions as he struggled throwing the football in the first half. Both interceptions were underthrown, and the SDSU defenders made good plays on the football.
“We ran the ball okay against a pretty good rush defense,” Nielson said. “But (with) a team that plays rush defense like (SDSU), you've got to be able to throw in to complement that. We didn't throw the ball very well today.”
The second Camp interception swung momentum in the Jackrabbits’ favor. SDSU’s Jadon Janke muffed a punt that USD recovered at the SDSU 9-yard line. USD could not capitalize, as Camp’s pass on third-and-goal from the nine that was intended for Carter Bell was intercepted by Cale Reeder with 14:00 left in the second quarter.
Nielson said that the interceptions could have been confidence builders if they had gone for USD, as both plays could have ended as touchdowns.
“In (today’s) case, maybe (those plays) took a little confidence away (from Carson),” Nielson said. “There were some things in the RPO (run-pass option) game that we missed today. We’ve got to find a way to make sure that we're getting better in practice so that he doesn't miss those (throws).”
Stiegelmeier was ecstatic about the way his lines played. The SDSU defense sacked Camp seven times for 28 yards. He said that the way his defense was able to pressure Camp got him out of rhythm in his eyes.
“(With that pressure), your total focus isn't on your keys,” Stiegelmeier said. “It's on that left defensive end. Then, he got his ankle rolled up (near the end of the first half), which I'm sure has an impact too. We play a lot of guys on the (defensive) line. They're fresh and they’re great technicians. I think that impacted Carson. I did tell him at the end of the game that I thought he's a really good football player. I believe that and expect him to go out and make plays (for the rest of the season).”
With the win, Stiegelmeier was more receptive to the idea of coaching a game in the DakotaDome in the future after last year’s loss on the Hail Mary pass from Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb that gave USD the win. He also added that his motivation for the game today was the fact that two fans tailgating before the game told him to defend the Hail Mary.
Of note, USD’s Josh Manchigiah, the former Jackrabbit, intercepted SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski with 8:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Manchigiah said the experience playing against his old team felt “very weird.”
“I didn't really know how I’d feel at first,” he said. “(I felt) a lot of emotions because I know a lot of those guys on the (Jackrabbits).”
USD travels to Illinois State next Saturday, while SDSU plays at North Dakota State in the Dakota Marker game in Fargo next Saturday.
