SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside Mustangs took three of four contests over the Mount Marty Lancers Sunday and Monday.

In the first game, Morningside scored runs in the first four frames to take an 8-3 lead. MMU got three runs back in the fifth to get within two runs, 8-6, but Morningside got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as the Mustangs closed out a 9-6 victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.