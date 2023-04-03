SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside Mustangs took three of four contests over the Mount Marty Lancers Sunday and Monday.
In the first game, Morningside scored runs in the first four frames to take an 8-3 lead. MMU got three runs back in the fifth to get within two runs, 8-6, but Morningside got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as the Mustangs closed out a 9-6 victory.
The Mustangs continued their strong play in game two, scoring four runs in the first. MMU scored two runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings to draw within one, 6-5. Kalub Ramirez had a 2-RBI single in the fourth, with Ethan Wishon hitting another RBI single in the fifth. Morningside responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and did not look back in a 14-5 victory.
The Lancers got one game back in the first game Monday, as they withstood a four-run second inning from Morningside. Down 4-3, pinch runner Noah Moon scored for the Lancers on a wild pitch in the top of the third to tie the game.
Zane Salley scored the winning run for the Lancers in the top of the fourth on a wild pitch as the Lancers took the 5-4 victory.
Chris Rofe struck out six for the Lancers in the fourth and final game of the series, but Morningside scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the contest at two, then went ahead on a Lancers error as pinch runner Zach Hefty scored for the Mustangs. Morningside closed out the top of the seventh and got the 3-2 victory.
The Lancers, 25-8, return home for four games against the Midland Warriors Friday and Saturday at Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Field.
