Chris King could’ve gone somewhere else.
Yet, he chose to spend his final season of college basketball in Yankton at Mount Marty College. He chose to play alongside his friend, Jordan Johnson, and to play for a coach, Todd Lorensen, he had already known.
What King — from Des Moines, Iowa — did in his final season was historic.
After averaging 20.8 points per game and helping Mount Marty win 20 games (the most for the program since 2004), King was Wednesday selected to the all-Great Plains Athletic Conference first team.
“I knew Chris was an extremely talented offensive player, so I was cautiously optimistic that he could be a high-end guy in our league,” Lorensen said.
It marked the first time a Mount Marty player was named to the first team since Justin Bonnichsen in 2006.
Joining King on the all-GPAC teams were senior guards Colby Johnson and Jordan Johnson on the second team, while junior guard Jailen Billings was named Honorable Mention.
The selections point out two things, according to Lorensen — who concluded his first season at Mount Marty with a 20-12 record.
“It shows that they all had really quality seasons, and that we had a quality season as a team,” the coach said. “As a coach, when I vote on these things, I’ll look at who’s a good individual player and then you like to reward players who are part of a winning program.”
Considering King attempted 246 three-pointers on the season, the fact that he still shot 47 percent from the floor and 41 percent on threes was all the more impressive, according to Lorensen.
“When I would be talking to other coaches in the league or even ones who knew or had recruited Chris, they’d all say, he’s got a different element to his game,” Lorensen said.
Like King, Jordan Johnson decided to play his final season of college basketball at Mount Marty, and he made the most of it. Also a Des Moines native, Jordan Johnson averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.1.
“His scoring wasn’t quite what Chris’ was, but he has such an incredible ability to create for himself and for others,” said Lorensen, who once coached Johnson at Southwestern Community College (Iowa).
Last season, Colby Johnson averaged 16.5 points for Mount Marty and was selected all-GPAC honorable mention. This season, he averaged 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds, but was also 57 percent from the floor and 47 percent on three-pointers.
“That was my sales pitch to Colby. We wanted him to score the same amount of points as he did last year, but to do it in a more efficient manner,” Lorensen said.
And to that point, Colby Johnson shot 48 percent from the field, 40 percent on three-pointers and 80 percent at the free throw line. He wrapped up his two seasons in Yankton with 1,019 points.
Like Colby Johnson, Billings earned all-GPAC honorable mention recognition last season, and this season primarily came off the bench for the Lancers to average 8.4 points per game.
Collectively, that foursome helped Mount Marty climb into the national rankings this season and finish with a 10-10 record in the GPAC.
“No matter what league you’re in or what level you’re at, it’s hard to win basketball games,” Lorensen said. “In our league, even those teams that didn’t win as many games were still really, really hard to beat.”
And in that scenario, the Lancers improved from six wins a season ago to 20 this season.
“To be able to make the jump to 20 wins and have double-digit wins in the league speaks volumes to whose three seniors,” Lorensen said.
“I feel great about the season, but I just wish we could’ve found a way to shore a few things up sooner.”
Either way, the bar has now been raised, he added.
“We set what I think is an extremely good foundation,” Lorensen said. “Hopefully we showed that Mount Marty is a place we can be a winner at, and now it’s on us as coaches to keep bringing in guys who can keep this thing moving forward.”
Dakota Wesleyan’s Ty Hoglund was selected as the GPAC Player of the Year, while Morningside’s Jim Sykes was named Coach of the Year.
Women
All season, the Mount Marty College women’s basketball team relied on its depth; on a number of players who could lead the way.
That was backed up by Wednesday’s All-GPAC teams.
Senior forward Jamie Tebben was named to the second team, while seniors Ali Kuca, Hannah Williams and Molly Koisti all earned Honorable Mention honors.
“Any time you get recognized for anything in our conference, you know you’re a good basketball player,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen said. “Getting four on there speaks to the depth we had, I think. Each kid had different skills.”
Tebben, a Redfield native, was the leading scorer (11.9) and rebounder (6.7) this season for the Lancers, who were 13-16 overall and 7-15 in the GPAC — they fell just short of qualifying for the conference tournament.
After beginning her career at Dakota State, Tebben scored 625 points and hauled in 337 rebounds in her two seasons with Mount Marty.
“That’s tough to join a new school and a new style, but one of the biggest things she brought was her competitive drive,” Schlimgen said.
Kuca averaged 10.4 points this season and leaves as the program’s all-time leader with 306 made three-pointers. The Dante native wrapped up her career with 1,190 points.
Koisti (Arlington) averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds this season, while Williams (Flandreau) contributed 7.4 points and 6 rebounds as a senior.
“Hannah had the most surprising year to people outside the program. She took 23 charges, and that’s the most we’ve had since Kylie Gross,” Schlimgen said.
“Ali is a fantastic offensive player and committed more this year to defense, and Molly was really steady for four years.”
Hastings’ Shandra Farmer was named the GPAC Player of the Year, while Hastings’ Jina Douglas was tabbed the Coach of the Year.
