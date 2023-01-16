WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot outscored Pender 16-12 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 54-53 victory over the Pendragons in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Zach Foxhoven scored 20 points for Wynot. Joe Sudbeck had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Wieseler added four steals in the victory.
Aiden Beckman scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for Pender. Gannon Walsh scored 11 points and Trevor Trimble added 10 points in the effort.
Wynot, 12-2, travels to Creighton today (Tuesday). Pender travels to Wisner-Pilger on Thursday.
PENDER (3-12) 17 12 12 12 — 53
WYNOT (12-2) 16 14 8 16 — 54
Gregory 55, Platte-Geddes 52
GREGORY — Gregory outscored Platte-Geddes 16-8 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 55-52 victory over the Black Panthers in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Daniel Mitchell posted 18 points and eight rebounds for Gregory. Noah Bearshield finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Cruz Klundt added eight assists in the victory.
For Platte-Geddes, Tanner Dyk led the way with 13 points. Dawson Hoffman had 11 points and Hayden Sprik added 10 points for the Black Panthers.
Gregory, 5-1, travels to Kimball to face Kimball-White Lake on Thursday. Platte-Geddes, 5-3, travels to Burke today (Tuesday).
PLATTE-GEDDES (5-3) 10 7 27 8 — 52
GREGORY (5-1) 6 17 16 16 — 55
WINNER — Aiden Barfuss went 5-of-8 from three-point range, finishing with a game-high 25 points to lead Winner past Parkston 68-61 in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Blake Volmer added 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Winner.
Sam Benson scored 21 points and Will Jodozi scored 20 points for Parkston. James Deckert added 11 points.
Winner, 7-1, hosts Lyman today (Tuesday). Parkston, 5-4, hosts Bon Homme on Thursday.
PARKSTON (5-4) 10 19 18 14 — 61
WINNER (7-1) 15 22 14 17 — 68
