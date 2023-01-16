WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot outscored Pender 16-12 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 54-53 victory over the Pendragons in boys’ basketball action on Monday.

Zach Foxhoven scored 20 points for Wynot. Joe Sudbeck had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Wieseler added four steals in the victory.

