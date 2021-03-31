Vermillion’s Connor Saunders and Jack Kratz each had three hits to lead Vermillion past Yankton 13-1 in club high school baseball action, Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Saunders went 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored for Vermillion. Kratz went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI. Jake Jensen went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Willis Robertson also had two hits. Carter Mart and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Samuel Kampshoff doubled for Yankton. Joe Gokie, Jace McCorkell and Cameron Zahrbock each had a hit for the Bucks.
Clayton Sorensen picked up the win, striking out three in three no-hit innings of work. Robertson struck out four in 4 1/3 innings of relief for the Tanagers. Tristan Redman took the loss, with Garrett Nelson striking out seven in three innings of relief.
Vermillion, 1-1, hosts Tri-Valley on Monday.
Yankton (0-1) returns to action today (Thursday), hosting Brookings in a doubleheader. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
