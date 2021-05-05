SIOUX FALLS — Known as one of the largest races in the region the Augustana Twilight, held under lights at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, will be returning in 2021 taking place on Friday, September 3.
Annually, more than 5,000 participants, coaches and fans converge at Yankton Trail Park for the races under the lights with teams from the NCAA Division I ranks to high school junior varsity races. The 2019 version saw a record number of teams compete at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.