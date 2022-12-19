The Yankton Gazelles earned their first team victory of the season, edging Madison and Huron for top honors in a home gymnastics triangular on Monday at River City Gymnastics and Cheer.
Yankton scored 126.45, a quarter-point better than Madison (126.2). Huron finished at 119.15 on the night.
“It was fun to see the girls come out in front of their home crowd and walk away with a triangular victory,” said Yankton head coach Justin Olson. “On a quick turn-around you never know how kids will respond. But we overcame some soreness and put together a pretty good meet.”
The meet was the second in three days for the Gazelles, who posted a season-best score of 128.65 at the Jill McCormick Invitational on Saturday in Mitchell.
Madison’s Karlie Nelson won the all-around with a 33.55. Yankton’s Burkley Olson (31.15) and Mackenzie Steinbrecher (30.75) finished second and third.
Nelson won the vault (9.0) and tied Yankton’s Allie Byrkeland for top mark on uneven parallel bars (8.05). Yankton’s Ava Koller won on balance beam (8.95) and floor exercise (8.7).
“This was good preparation for down the road,” Coach Olson said. “We’ll have our conference meet, then we’ll have a two-day state meet.”
Yankton now heads into the holiday break, with no competitions until Jan. 7 at the Brookings Invitational.
“This was our final time to have routines scored before the new year,” Coach Olson said. “Now we can look at what we need to change, what we need to fine-tune.
“The next part of the season will be pretty fun.”
Madison won the JV match with 109.7 points. Huron (101.4) was second, with Yankton (92.7) third.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 126.45, Madison 126.2, Huron 119.15
ALL-AROUND: 1, Karlie Nelson M 33.55; 2, Burkley Olson Y 31.15; 3, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 30.75; 4, Eastyn Eichstadt H 30.1; 5, Sophia Peterreins M 29.9; OTHER YHS: 8, Allie Byrkeland 29.75; 10, Avery Portillo 28.75; 11, Emma Gobel 26.9; 12, Marissa Byrkeland 26.25
BARS: T1, Allie Byrkeland Y, Karlie Nelson M 8.05; 3, Burkley Olson Y 7.95; 4, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.8; 5, Cameron Ruth H 7.55; OTHER YHS: 9, Emma Gobel 7.2; 12, Avery Portillo 6.6; 18, Marissa Byrkeland 5.6
BEAM: 1, Ava Koller Y 8.95; 2, Burkley Olson Y 8.75; 3, Karlie Nelson M 8.0; 4, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.85; T5, Eastyn Eichstadt H, Sophia Peterreins M 7.75; OTHER YHS: 15, Avery Portillo 6.7; 16, Allie Byrkeland 6.65; 17, Marissa Byrkeland 6.5; 20, Emma Gobel 5.85
FLOOR: 1, Ava Koller Y 8.7; 2, Karlie Nelson M 8.5; 3, Ellie Keller M 7.9; 4, Julia Dossett M 7.6; 5, Lizby Oaks M 7.55; OTHER YHS: 7, Avery Portillo 7.4; 13, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 6.7; 16, Allie Byrkeland 6.55; 18, Burkley Olson 6.2; 19, Marissa Byrkeland 5.9; 20, Emma Gobel 5.8
VAULT: 1, Karlie Nelson M 9.0; 2, Ava Koller Y 8.7; T3, Allie Byrkeland Y, Sophia Sudenga M 8.5; T5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y, Maiya Hein H 8.4; OTHER YHS: T8, Burkley Olson, Marissa Byrkeland 8.25; T13, Avery Portillo, Emma Gobel 8.05
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Madison 109.7, Huron 101.4, Yankton 92.7
ALL-AROUND: 1, Jozelle Cole M 27.75; 2, Madelyn Beck H 26.3; 3, Aubrey Ploof Y 24.85; 4, Briley Steffenson Y 23.75; 5, Addison Lanphear Y 21.55; 6, Kaydis Hayes 21.15
BARS: 1, Evie Boecker M 6.25; 2, Jozelle Cole M 6.15; 3, Madelyn Beck H 6.0; 4, Izzy Kelsey M 5.85; 5, Mabel Boecker M 5.8; YHS: 9, Briley Steffenson 4.15; T10, Aubrey Ploof 3.9; 13, Addison Lanphear 3.15; 14, Jaelyn Vogt 3.0; 16, Kaydis Hayes 2.7
BEAM: 1, Kyra Wiese M 7.2; 2, Madelyn Beck H 7.05; 3, Evie Boecker M 6.85; 4, Alivia Cunard H 6.8; 5, Jozelle Cole M 6.75; YHS: 8, Aubrey Ploof 6.5; 12, Ellie Drotzmann 5.65; 13, Kaydis Hayes 5.45; 15, Jaelyn Vogt 5.35; 16, Briley Steffenson 5.3; 17, Aja Eilers 5.25; 18, Addison Lanphear 5.1
FLOOR: 1, Sophia Sudenga M 7.55; 2, Jozelle Cole M 6.75; 3, Briley Steffenson Y 6.55; 4, Alivia Cunard H 6.4; 5, Ellie Putterbaugh H 6.2; OTHER YHS: 6, Aubrey Ploof 6.15; T10, Aja Eilers 5.65; T12, Addison Lanphear 5.3; 14, Kaydis Hayes 5.25
VAULT: 1, Aubrey Ploof Y 8.3; T2, Izzy Kelsey M, Jozelle Cole M 8.1; 4, Addison Lanphear Y 8.0; 5, Lizby Oaks M 7.95; OTHER YHS: 6, Ellie Drotzmann 7.95; T7, Briley Steffenson, Kaydis Hayes 7.75; 9, Jaelyn Vogt 7.70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.