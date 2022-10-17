Officials Appreciation Week

Teams from Platte-Geddes (left) and Tripp-Delmont-Armour posed with officials Steve Bailey and Jacob Schmidt as a “Thank You” Monday. It is Officials Appreciation Week.

 Submitted Photo

VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley outlasted Freeman 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12 in prep volleyball action on Monday.

Coral Mason finished with 31 kills and 13 digs to lead Viborg-Hurley (14-12). Denae Mach had 11 kills and 19 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel posted 45 assists and 18 digs. Charley Nelson had 28 digs and Jenna Graves added 21 digs in the victory.

