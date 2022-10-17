VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley outlasted Freeman 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Coral Mason finished with 31 kills and 13 digs to lead Viborg-Hurley (14-12). Denae Mach had 11 kills and 19 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel posted 45 assists and 18 digs. Charley Nelson had 28 digs and Jenna Graves added 21 digs in the victory.
Kate Miller posted 15 kills and 20 digs for Freeman. Cami Fransen had 25 assists and 16 digs. Ashlin Jacobson posted 19 digs and Erin Uecker added 14 digs for the Flyers.
Viborg-Hurley is back in action today (Tuesday), traveling to Irene-Wakonda. Freeman (15-9) travels to Hanson today.
Scotland 3, Hanson 2
ALEXANDRIA — Scotland rallied from a two-set deficit to claim a 11-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12, 15-9 victory over Hanson in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Trinity Bietz finished with 17 kills and 13 digs, and Martina DeBoer posted 12 kills, 15 digs and three blocks for Scotland. Claire Janish finished with 16 assists, three blocks and 14 digs. Grace Robb posted 21 digs and three ace serves. Kalley Vitek had 12 assists and 17 digs, and Bailey Vitek added 14 digs in the victory.
Annalyse Weber finished with 14 kills and 20 digs for Hanson, going over 1,000 digs for her career in the match. Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 21 assists and 16 digs. Jersey Kampshoff posted 17 digs and Claire Bridge added 10 digs in the effort.
Scotland travels to Corsica-Stickney on Friday. Hanson hosts Freeman today (Tuesday).
Hanson won both the JV and ‘C’ matches.
Platte-Geddes 3, TDA 1
ARMOUR — Platte-Geddes held off Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Karly VanDerWerff led the way for Platte-Geddes, recording 22 kills, 20 digs and three blocks. Cadence VanZee finished with 17 kills, 24 digs and two ace serves. Regan Hoffman posted 16 kills, 24 digs and two ace serves. Avery DeVries recorded 53 assists and 13 digs. Hadley Hanson had 20 digs and three ace serves. Baleigh Nachtigal added 18 digs in the victory.
Megan Reiner and Gracey Schatz each finished with 13 kills, with Reiner recording 18 digs and Schatz posting 11 digs for TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 26 assists. Faith Goehring had 10 digs and Mia Reiner added nine digs for the Nighthawks.
Both teams are back in action today (Tuesday), with Platte-Geddes (19-5) traveling to Kimball to face Kimball-White Lake and TDA (21-4) heading to Corsica to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian.
TDA won the JV match 25-5, 25-23.
KWL 3, ACDC 0
CORSICA — Dani Deffenbaugh posted 18 kills and 10 digs to lead Kimball-White Lake past Andes Central-Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Ryann Nielsen finished with 15 assists, 10 digs and five ace serves for KWL. Harley Namanny added 12 digs and six ace serves in the victory.
For AC-DC, Mahpiya Irving posted five assists, and Josie Brouwer had four assists, six digs and two ace serves to lead the way. Claire Johnson finished with eight digs. Syrianna Never Misses A Shot had six digs and Halle Olson added two blocks for the Thunder.
KWL, 17-8, hosts Platte-Geddes tonight (Tuesday) in Kimball. ACDC, 5-19, is also back in action tonight, hosting Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Dakota Christian School.
Lewis & Clark Conf.
RANDOLPH & PONCA, Neb. — Ponca and Wakefield will play for the championship of the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament today (Tuesday) in Randolph after each recording two wins on Monday.
Ponca outlasted Wynot 3-1 in the semifinal at Ponca. Wakefield swept Plainview 3-0 in the Randolph semifinal.
Today’s schedule in Randolph will feature Wynot against Plainview for third at 5:30 p.m., followed by the championship match between Ponca and Wakefield.
In quarterfinal matches, Wynot beat Homer and Ponca topped Winside at Ponca, while Wakefield topped Hartington-Newcastle and Plainview outlasted Wausa 2-1. Winside beat Homer and Wausa beat Hartington-Newcastle in consolation matches.
PLAINVIEW DEF. WAUSA 19-25, 25-18, 25-22: Plainview upended Wausa 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 in the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday.
Alexa Cunningham finished with seven kills and three blocks (one solo), and Sienna West posted 20 assists and three ace serves. Hunter West recorded seven kills and 22 digs, Bailey West had seven kills and Abby Kaiser added 12 digs for the Vikings.
WAUSA DEF. HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 25-17, 25-20: Hunter West finished with five kills and nine digs, and Alexa Cunningham had five kills for Wausa. Sienna West recorded 15 assists and Abby Kaiser added 13 digs for the Vikings.
