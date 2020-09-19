BROOKINGS — The Brandon Valley dance team and Sioux Falls Roosevelt cheer team took top honors at the Brookings Invitational Cheer and Dance competition, held Saturday.
Brandon Valley scored 383.5 to earn the Dance title, with Sioux Falls Washington a distant second at 347.25. Brandon Valley had the top score in its two routines, Jazz (385) and Pom (382). Washington had the top Hip Hop score (349.5).
Yankton was seventh, scoring 319.75. The Gazelles were the lone team to perform in Kick, scoring 325.5. Yankton was fourth in Pom, scoring 314.
Roosevelt won the Cheer title, scoring 282 to edge O’Gorman (278).
Wagner scored 150 to place 14th. Yankton finished at 143.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 383.5, S.F. Washington 347.25, Harrisburg 345.75, Dakota Valley 337.5, S.F. Roosevelt 336, S.F. Lincoln 325.5, Yankton 319.75, O’Gorman 309.25, Watertown 308.75, Huron 300.5, Mitchell 286.5, R.C. Stevens 282, Brookings 278.5
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 385, Harrisburg 347, Washington 345, Dakota Valley 338.5, Lincoln 328, Huron 292.5, Stevens 284
POM: Brandon Valley 382, Dakota Valley 336.5, Roosevelt 334.5, Yankton 314, Watertown 307.5, O’Gorman 302.5, Mitchell 291.5, Brookings 283.5, Stevens 280
KICK: Yankton 325.5
HIP HOP: Washington 349.5, Harrisburg 344.5, Roosevelt 337.5, Lincoln 323, O’Gorman 316, Watertown 310, Huron 308.5, Mitchell 281.5, Brookings 273.5
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: S.F. Roosevelt 282, O’Gorman 278, S.F. Washington 253.5, Sioux Valley 250.5, Harrisburg 247, Brookings 239, Brandon Valley 205, Dell Rapids 185.5, R.C. Stevens 177.5, Dell Rapids St. Mary 169, S.F. Lincoln 167, Huron 157, Mitchell 155, Wagner 150, Aberdeen Central 146.5, Yankton 143.
