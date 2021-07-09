NORTH SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Cody Oswald and Dylan Prouty tallied two hits and two RBI each to lead Yankton Legion Post 12 to an 11-2 win over the 39ers at the Gopher Classic in North Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Drew Ryken added two hits and a RBI for Yankton. Jace McCorkell added one hit and two RBI. Joe Gokie, Rugby Ryken and Carson Haak tallied one hit apiece.
Andrew Nimis tallied two hits and a RBI to lead the 39ers. William Coborn, Ethan Lessard, Zachary Peterson, Kyle Gilday and Michael Loh added hits.
Connor Teichroew pitched five innings and earning the win. Tristan Redman pitched one inning of relief. Teddy Wilebski took the loss for the 39ers. Loh pitched an inning of relief.
Lino Lakes 13, Yankton 1
NORTH SAINT PAUL — Vinny Wry drove in six runs to lead Lino Lakes to a 13-1 win over Yankton Legion Friday afternoon in North Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Wry tallied two hits and six RBI to lead the Lino Lakes Cougars. Will Quick added three hits. Brady Ivory, Michael Murray, Aaron Skrypek, Will Whelan, Sam Menne, Dylan Ploen and Logan Lieser added hits.
Joe Gokie tallied one hit and one RBI to lead Yankton. Cody Oswald, Drew Ryken, Rugby Ryken, Carson Haak and Austin Wagner tallied hits.
Caden Klebba pitched the complete game for Lino Lakes, striking out eight in the win. Haak pitched 5 2/3 innings in the loss. Mac Ryken recorded the final out on the mound.
Other Legion
Yankton Juniors 5, Harrisburg 4
Yankton scored twice in the sixth to rally past Harrisburg in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tershinski Stadium.
Cooper Grotenhuis doubled and singled, and Paul McGlone had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Jack Halstad doubled. Josh Sheldon, Keagan Holmstrom and Jacob Larson each had a hit in the victory.
Garrett Nelson pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. McGlone pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Brookings 8, Yankton Juniors 5
Zach Struck drove in two runs to lead Brookings to an 8-5 win over the Yankton Juniors Friday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Struck tallied two hits and two RBI to pace Brookings. Nathan Lease added two hits. Parker Winghart and Trenton Pederson added one hit each.
Paul McGlone tallied three hits to lead Yankton. Luke Bernatow added a pair of base hits. Garret Nelson and Curtis Steppat tallied one hit and two runs driven in each. Josh Sheldon added a double.
Matt Nordmeyer pitched seven innings, striking out seven for the win for Brookings. Jacob Larson pitched five innings in the loss. Jack Halstad pitched two innings of relief.
Worthington 3, Dakota Valley 2
TEA — Garrett Anderson tallied two hits for Dakota Valley in a 3-2 loss to Worthington Friday afternoon in Tea.
Beau Jones, Jaxon Hennies, Jake Pruchniak and Tyler Schutte tallied one hit each. Schutte also recorded an RBI.
Ethan Anema pitched the complete game loss for Dakota Valley. Anema struck out nine batters.
Dakota Valley 1, Tea 0
TEA — Dakota Valley scored in the top of the eighth to claim a 1-0 victory over Tea in American Legion baseball action on Friday in Tea.
Jackson Strawn had two hits, and Ethan Anema and Brayden Major each doubled for Dakota Valley. Brendan Barnett, Beau Pollema and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Pruchniak went the distance in the eight-inning contest, striking out nine, for the win.
Winner-Colome 3, Platte-Geddes 2
PLATTE — Winner-Colome scored twice in the sixth to rally past Platte-Geddes 3-2 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Kameron Meiners and Adam Bohnet each had two hits for Winner-Colome. Aaron Gilchrist, Ashton Klein and Landon Thieman each had a hit in the victory.
Myles Kott, Jackson Olsen and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit for Platte-Geddes.
Jacob Beckers pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out three, for the win. Gilchrist got the final out for the save. Kelby VanDerWerff took the loss, going the distance.
Platte-Geddes, 4-4, hosts Hanson on Monday.
Juniors: Hartington 8, Crofton 7
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Run-scoring singles by Tyan Baller and Grant Arens plated the tying and winning runs as Hartington outlasted Crofton 8-7 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Baller and Arens each finished with three hits. Brett Kleinschmit and Jay Steffen each doubled and singled, with Steffen driving in three runs. Jaxson Bernecker and Dan Puppe each doubled in the victory.
Deagan Puppe got the final two outs to pick up the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.