CENTERVILLE — Logan Bobzin scored a game-high 22 points to lead Centerville past Iroquois-Doland 58-46 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Bobzin also had five steals and three assists for Centerville. Will Kroger posted 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jack Walters scored nine points, Malachi Brouwer netted eight points and Cole Edberg had four steals in the victory.
Toby Arbeiter led Iroquois-Doland with 16 points. Cole Nelson posted 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Justin Bice finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the effort.
Centerville travels to Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. Iroquois-Doland hosts Waverly-South Shore on Monday in Doland.
IROQUOIS-DOLAND (0-2) 17 12 9 8 — 46
CENTERVILLE (1-4) 19 12 11 16 — 58
McCook Central-Montrose 45, Bon Homme 44
TYNDALL — McCook Central-Montrose outscored Bon Homme 21-13 in the second half to rally to a 45-44 victory over the Cavaliers in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jordan Schook scored 14 points, and Gavin Gordon had 12 points and four assists to lead MCM. Micah Van Ruler grabbed 10 rebounds and Kyle DeBoer added eight rebounds in the victoyr.
Carter Uecker led Bon Homme with 16 points and three assists. Nate Hall posted 12 points and four assists. Karsten Kozak added nine rebounds.
MCM hosts Chester Area on Tuesday. Bon Homme hosts Alcester-Hudson on Monday.
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (1-3) 13 11 13 8 — 45
BON HOMME (0-3) 12 19 8 5 — 44
Pierre 79, Spearfish 51
PIERRE — Lincoln Kienholz scored a game-high 23 points, going 5-for-9 from three-point range, to lead Pierre past Spearfish 79-51 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jack Merkwan scored 17 points and Jackson Edman added 15 points in the victory.
Trey Wood led Spearfish with 11 points.
Pierre, 1-2, is off until a Dec. 31 home matchup against Sioux Falls Lincoln. Spearfish travels to Hot Springs on Jan. 2.
SPEARFISH (0-4) 5 10 12 24 — 51
PIERRE (1-2) 21 22 16 20 — 79
R.C. Central 71, Huron 59
HURON — Rapid City Central’s Julian and Micah Swallow combined for 45 points as the Cobblers rolled past Huron 71-59 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Julian Swallow scored 23 points, going 4-for-8 from three-point range, to lead the Cobblers (2-1). Micah Swallow posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kohl Meisman added 16 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Derick Siemonsma led Huron (0-3) with 15 points. Reilyn Zavesky scored 14 points off the bench. Jaren Schley added 11 points.
Both teams are in action at home on Tuesday, Central against Sturgis and Huron against Sioux Falls Washington.
R.C. CENTRAL (2-1) 16 18 19 18 — 71
HURON (0-3) 12 19 13 15 — 59
O’Gorman 82, S.F. Christian 71
SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman outlasted Sioux Falls Christian 82-71 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Eddie Meylor scored 20 points to lead O’Gorman. Kade Moffitt, Reece Arbogast and Michael Shea each scored 11 points in the victory.
Xavier Van Beek scored 21 points and Noah Van Donkersgoed netted 18 points to lead S.F. Christian. Tate Snyder finished with 13 points and Tyler Prins added 10 points for the Chargers (3-1).
O’Gorman, 2-1, hosts Yankton on Tuesday, the home opener for the Knights.
Winner 65, Sully Buttes 40
WINNER — Winner built a 33-20 halftime lead on the way to a 65-40 victory over Sully Buttes in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Brady Fritz scored 27 points to lead Winner. Blake Vollmer scored 14 points and Jackson Vesely added nine rebounds in the victory.
Rafe Wientjes led Sully Buttes with 22 points and three blocked shots.
Winner, 3-1, travels to Bon Homme on Dec. 29. Sully Buttes hosts Aberdeen Roncalli on Monday.
SULLY BUTTES (0-2) 13 7 12 8 — 40
WINNER (3-1) 19 14 18 14 — 65
